Orange Nail Art Is Fall’s Most Unexpectedly Chic Accessory

There are few colors more divisive than orange — probably because it's generally thought of in its brightest, least wearable forms, like pumpkin and traffic cone. But we've been seeing more nuanced shades of orange, from boxy terra-cotta leather bags to burnt-orange padded headbands, all over fashion week street style this season, proving that when the shade works, it really works.
Where cute accessory trends lead, nail-art inspiration tends to follow, so it's no surprise that the orange manicure is on the rise — and made even cooler with minimalist art.
From French tips to earthy gradient, we've assembled the 5 chicest nail-art designs that are changing orange's intimidating rep for the better. Find your new favorite fall accessory, ahead.
