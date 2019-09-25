Story from Nails

Orange Nail Art Is Fall’s Most Unexpectedly Chic Accessory

Megan Decker
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
There are few colors more divisive than orange — probably because it's generally thought of in its brightest, least wearable forms, like pumpkin and traffic cone. But we've been seeing more nuanced shades of orange, from boxy terra-cotta leather bags to burnt-orange padded headbands, all over fashion week street style this season, proving that when the shade works, it really works.
Where cute accessory trends lead, nail-art inspiration tends to follow, so it's no surprise that the orange manicure is on the rise — and made even cooler with minimalist art.
From French tips to earthy gradient, we've assembled the 5 chicest nail-art designs that are changing orange's intimidating rep for the better. Find your new favorite fall accessory, ahead.
Orange French


We already know the classic French manicure has made a huge comeback this fall. Now, we're seeing the telltale tip striped with autumnal orange polish.
Harvest Moon


If you've shopped Essie's fall 2019 polish collection, then you have these two shades — Easily Suede and Rust Worthy — at home.
Orange Gradient


Summer's trendy gradient manicure gets a fall spin with an array of five shades, all in an earthy orange color palette.
Terra-Cotta Accent


Here's a color combo you might be sleeping on: pewter blue with a cinnamon accent nail.
Gold Glitter


Since gold glitter is timeless, it makes the perfect complement to any shade of orange, from tangerine to burnished copper.
