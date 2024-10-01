Wait, Do My Teeth Need A Beauty Routine?

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
A couple of months ago, I was at the store picking up toothpaste and realized the oral care section now looks more like your average skincare aisle. Sure, there were the typical tubes of Colgate and Crest, but also beautifully designed electric toothbrushes and curvy bottles of mouthwash that reminded me of sleek beauty tools and fancy body products. And, hold on — was that a teeny-tiny vial of tooth serum? I left that day with a lot of questions (along with a fresh tube of toothpaste) and wondered, as we’ve witnessed the “skinification” of hair and body care…is oral hygiene next?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Maintaining healthy teeth and gums is one thing, but unsurprisingly, many of the products in the tooth beautification space zero in on whitening – arguably the most popular cosmetic concern when it comes to your smile. Whitening toothpaste, strips, and other systems have long been popular choices for at-home use, but as I did more research, I found brands like Moon Oral Beauty (Kendall Jenner previously served as the brand’s face and also launched a whitening pen in collaboration with Moon in 2021), but also beauty brands that dabbled in tooth care. Tarte has a whitening pen called Pearly Girl, which has quietly racked up hundreds of positive reviews, and Glossier teamed up with Marvis on a limited-edition holiday kit last year. Hismile’s Glostik Tooth Gloss looks just like a tube of shimmery pearl gloss but is meant to be applied on teeth for a natural yet noticeable bright gleam. Oh, and purple toothpaste — based on the same color theory concept that violet neutralizes yellowish, brassy tones — is becoming a thing.
“I believe that a beautiful smile starts with a healthy foundation, so I first focus on ensuring that all aspects of oral health are in optimal condition,” Dr. Garrett Worsey, DDS of Apa Aesthetic Los Angeles tells Refinery29. “[Tooth serums and glosses] are part of an exciting trend in oral care; these products usually have ingredients designed to enhance the appearance of teeth, such as brighteners or enamel protectants.” However, Worsey is quick to note that these products are meant to be a compliment, not a replacement for practicing healthy oral hygiene. “Essential components of a healthy oral care routine are twice daily brushing with a re-mineralizing toothpaste, daily flossing, and of course, professional dental check-ups.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But…why teeth? For starters, there’s big money in pearly whites. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global oral care market was estimated at $33.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to swell to $46.52 billion by 2032. As for the glosses, serums, and varnishes…what’s actually making a difference, and what’s just stuff for stuff’s sake? It’s not sexy, but the core of any healthy routine is twice-a-day brushing (preferably with an electric toothbrush), daily flossing (either manual or accompanied with a tool like Waterpik), and depending on your concerns, a fluoride mouthwash. If we dig deeper, an argument can be made that a megawatt smile is the new status symbol — and that brands are looking to capitalize on the moment; my FYP is flooded with celebs’ picture-perfect Chiclet pearly whites — almost certainly the work of veneers, the immaculately crafted, porcelain tooth coverings totaling in the tens of thousands of dollars. I’ve witnessed the normalization of Botox, fillers, and plastic surgery become commonplace brunch table fodder. I wonder if maybe within a few years (or sooner), we’ll be asking the group chat not about the latest episode of Love Island but about getting our teeth done.
While I’d argue that the concept of “oral beauty” is simply building upon what dentists have been preaching for years — and repackaged for the TikTok generation — my consensus is that having a beauty routine for your chompers wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. One, it encourages healthy habits, and two, it might even bring you joy (I mean, Hello Kitty electric toothbrushes tend to have that effect, no?). “Walking around with a smile that you’re confident in can truly be life-changing, and this all begins with a good ‘oral beauty’ routine,” says Worsey. “Maintaining excellent oral hygiene is the foundation, but enhancing your smile with aesthetic treatments can really take your overall appearance and confidence to the next level. The absolute best part of my job is seeing this transformation in my patients’ lives once they finally have the smile they’ve always wanted.”