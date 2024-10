Wait, Do My Teeth Need A Beauty Routine?

But…why teeth? For starters, there’s big money in pearly whites. According to Fortune Business Insights , the global oral care market was estimated at $33.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to swell to $46.52 billion by 2032. As for the glosses, serums, and varnishes…what’s actually making a difference, and what’s just stuff for stuff’s sake? It’s not sexy, but the core of any healthy routine is twice-a-day brushing (preferably with an electric toothbrush), daily flossing (either manual or accompanied with a tool like Waterpik), and depending on your concerns, a fluoride mouthwashIf we dig deeper, an argument can be made that a megawatt smile is the new status symbol — and that brands are looking to capitalize on the moment; my FYP is flooded with celebs’ picture-perfect Chiclet pearly whites — almost certainly the work of veneers , the immaculately crafted, porcelain tooth coverings totaling in the tens of thousands of dollars. I’ve witnessed the normalization of Botox, fillers, and plastic surgery become commonplace brunch table fodder. I wonder if maybe within a few years (or sooner), we’ll be asking the group chat not about the latest episode of Love Island but about getting our teeth done.