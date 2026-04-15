Optical-Illusion French Tips Are Spring’s Standout Nail Design

You’d be forgiven for thinking that stripy nail designs don’t quite work on shorter nails, but that’s not the case. “The design translates beautifully to shorter lengths,” Mercedes continues. “By strategically placing the smile line [the French tip], you can create the illusion of a longer free edge, even when it isn’t actually there.” While it tends to look great on an almond tip, there’s no reason why you can’t square it off.