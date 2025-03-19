An Ode To The One Friend Outside Your Friendship Group

On top of overfamiliarity, intimate friendships can also face challenges when it comes to lack of third party support.“I think the benefits of the one-to-one friendship is that you get to focus on each other, but with that being said, you have to face each other,” says 23 year-old writer and barista Melina Cavella, who met her one-on-one bestie a year and a half ago at university. “There's no third or fourth friend to run off to when you want to avoid a problem or get something off your chest.” This confronting honesty is something 38 year-old freelancer Lianne Bell, echoes, having been friends with her one-on-one bestie since infancy. “I think you can't hide with one-on-one friendships. If you're an absolute dick that person is gonna know and they won't stick around,” she explains.