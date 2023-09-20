With GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo Wants Us To Scream Through The Pain Together

It is worth noting that all generations have had their cross to bear regarding social and political turmoil, and every single generation has experienced its own unique set of hardships. However, for much of Gen Z, there’s been a distinct lack of hope and optimism, leading to a generation that largely doesn’t see the world getting better. They see the state of the planet and are aware of the ramifications of every action and inaction that has led the world to the precarious point that it is at now. There does not seem to be a better version of the world out there in our eyes, despite desperately hoping for it.