Olive & June Is Launching A Quick-Dry Formula — With All New Shades (!)

On more than one occasion, I’ve found myself dressed to the nines, hair and makeup on point, and just when I’ve reminded myself how cute I am, I look down at my nails and realize that my mani is either a) nonexistent or b) well past its prime. From there, I have a decision to make: Keep it as is, or remove and attempt a hack job manicure that I will almost certainly smudge immediately after setting foot outside my apartment? Sure, it’s not the end of the world either way, but hey — these things matter.
Enter Olive & June. It's already collectively come through for all of us who are on the eternal quest for a salon-worthy mani at home, and now the beloved brand is announcing its latest nail innovation: Quick Dry Polish. (Anyone else hear a chorus of angels singing "Hallelujah," or is it just me?)
“The lens with which we approach everything is [asking] ‘How do you make a product that really works and lasts?’” Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle exclusively tells Refinery29. “And the No. 1 pain point with quick-dry [polish] has been that it chips in a day.”
In typical Olive & June fashion, the brand has turned everything we thought we knew about fast-drying nail polish on its head. Not only does its new formula dry completely within two minutes, but the brand's come out of the gate with 19 shades (plus a quick-dry top coat) that are totally unique to the Quick Dry lineup.
Eagle-eye comment stalkers know a quick-dry formula has been at the top of fans' wish lists since the launch of Olive & June's game-changing Dry Drops back in 2021.
"This launch is so community-driven. It's all they've been begging for."
Olive & June’s polish is perhaps best known for being among the most indestructible formulas in the game, boasting a week-long (if not more) wear time. In comparison, express formulas typically have a thinner formula, which is ideal for drying but not so much for longevity and opacity. “It took us about two years, and we really worked on durability,” Gibson Tuttle says. “And you really get a saturated color payoff on the first [coat].”
Launching exclusively on Oliveandjune.com at $7.50 per bottle, the line isn't just creating a solve for
impatient busy folks like me; it's making fast-drying polish in elevated shades accessible for anyone who doesn't want to break the bank. "It's a slightly smaller bottle, but I also want to make sure that people are getting that big value per bottle," explains Gibson Tuttle. "And [original O&J polish] is two to three coats, whereas you only need one to two coats."
Another thing to get excited for: Any mani or pedi system can now be customized to include quick-dry polishes as well as shades from Olive & June's existing array of long-wear polish. "The idea is that no matter what, we're a part of your nail routine," says Gibson Tuttle. And on a personal note, I actually got engaged while doing early testing of this very formula. With that, I can personally confirm that not only does it hold up but does so beautifully.
