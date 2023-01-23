Cue Confetti: You Can Now Shop Olive & June At Walmart

In today's beauty news, the internet's favorite nail brand – that would be Olive & June — is now available at Walmart. This is a big deal. Huge, in fact. "When we were thinking about how to bring beautiful nails to everyone — which is our mission — that mission has always included at some point, expanding our retail reach," Olive & June's founder and CEO, Sarah Gibson Tuttle tells Refinery29 in an interview. "We are very intentional with our pricing and try our best to really price our products as inexpensively as we can. It’s probably a different perspective compared to other businesses, but that is a huge focus for us."
You've likely already shopped the beloved brand online or at your local Target — and rest assured that none of that is changing anytime soon. However, with the brand launching in over 2,500 Walmart locations (as well as on Walmart.com), the arrival is indicative of the big-box retailer stepping up its beauty game in a major way. (Last year, Halsey's af94 makeup brand exclusively launched at Walmart.)
What's more, Olive & June is making its Walmart debut with an assortment of over 50 products, including its biggest IRL selection of press-on nails. The curated polish options includes past and present fan-fave shades, such as CV (a classic bright red) and BP, an icy pale blue, plus newer launches like You're Invited from the Spring 2022 collection. "Another thing we’re really excited about is the opportunity for us to be the first nail brand in Walmart to offer solutions across all categories: Polishes, treatment, press-ons," adds Tuttle. In other words, no matter where you are in your nail journey, Olive & June's Walmart partnership will have you covered.
"This is really about making it possible for our consumers to shop us and partner with a retailer that really understands our mission and is aligned in that mission."
sarah gibson tuttle, olive & June founder & ceo
Tuttle also notes that expanding retailers has given the brand insight into customer's needs and preferences, noting best-selling items vary with the customer base. "We’re excited to bring new products to each retailer and make it really special for the consumers’ experience." Maybe a yeehaw-themed collab with Walmart Kid? One can dream...
