Olive & June Have Reinvented Press-On Nails…Again

The whole process from start to finish took around a half-hour — I did my mani while watching the Doja Cat episode of Hot Ones — and the results were pretty perfect: The fit was comfortable and lightweight (they don't have that bulky, acrylic-set feel that you get with some press-ons) and it was easy to type and use my phone with them on. As Gibson Tuttle told me, the Super Stick nails are thinner and more flexible than The Instant Mani press-ons , which makes them super-comfortable and easy to pop on. Not only is there obviously zero dry time, but the designs offer something for every mani mood. (I went with Classic French , pictured above.) The finish was as glossy as a fresh gel mani, and they lasted through hot yoga, dog walks, and hours of writing — I have them on as I type this! (Reminder: These are literally $8 each. A solid gel manicure at my local salon is $55.) Finally, I ran the Cuticle Serum pen over my cuticles and sides of the nail to quench any dry spots for that salon-perfect finish.