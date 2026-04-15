Old Navy And Christopher John Rogers Created The Collab Of Our Closets’ (And Wallets’) Dreams
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It's a great day for Christopher John Rogers fans. The New York-based designer has teamed up with Old Navy to deliver a collection filled with those dopamine-inducing designs at prices for the masses. Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Aoki and Ming Lee, are also joining the campaign, starring in undeniably fabulous photos.
The glam trio can be seen striking a pose in playful patterns—like the instantly identifiable Christopher John Rogers stripes and abstract polka dots. Of course, there's a ton of sprightly colors too. Think chartreuse denim and cherry red off-the-shoulder tops.
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What's even better? Old Navy and Christopher John Rogers are offering a host of accessories that are perfect for packing for a summer getaway or carrying through the city while running errands. There's a wear-everywhere scarf that can be worn as a headband, as a skirt over your bikini, or even as a belt (one of my favorite styling hacks trending right now). You'll also find carry-everything totes with long handles that sit comfortably on the shoulders. I can just picture it perched perfectly on top of a carry-on during a chic trip to the airport. These accessories are poised to be the next coveted collector's items for all the fashion girlies.
If you're looking for shopping advice, I'd grab the 'CJR' embroidered bags and knits or the graphic T-shirts first. The logo lovers are bound to scoop those up quickly. Naturally, it only makes sense to go for some of the denim pieces next, especially since Old Navy is known for making the coziest jeans.
I'm personally not going to miss this opportunity to get one of Christopher John Rogers' rainbow dresses for a fraction of the price. And the minimalist inside of me isn't going to miss the opportunity to grab that drop-waist white dress either. At $89 or less a pop, the only thing I'll regret is not buying two.
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