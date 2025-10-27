‘90s Fashion Icon Anna Sui Is Tapped For Old Navy’s First Designer Collab
Calling all fashion lovers because the nineties... and seventies... and sixties called, and they want to be back inside your closets. Luckily, New York-based fashion designer Anna Sui was tapped by Old Navy for its first-ever designer collaboration — fronted by Y2K-coded singer-songwriter PinkPantheress.
“Anna really understands who our customer is, what she wants, how she lives, and we knew this was an amazing moment to bring that,” Zac Posen, creative director of Gap Inc. and chief creative officer of Old Navy, tells Refinery29. “Anna is a design and style icon, and I thought to bring that to another nineties icon, Old Navy, made perfect sense to launch this.”
Known for “her whimsy, her magic, her cool, and her rock ‘n’ roll energy,” in the words of Posen, Sui’s Almost Famous Penny Lane-meets-witchy Stevie Nicks aesthetic is on full display with this “Bohemian collection.” Think: faux fur Afghan coats (aka Penny Lane coats), lace cardigans, floral dusters, and satin slip skirts (one of Sui’s favorite styles),
But we’re not just swooning over the styles… we’re also thrilled about the prices. “There’s a lot of Anna Sui DNA incorporated into this collection, but made with the expertise of Old Navy, and into very accessible, affordable pieces,” Sui tells Refinery29 about the collection, which ranges between a $10 floral headscarf and $120 vegan suede coat.
Sui and Posen pulled from the designer’s archives, from flowy tunic dresses, sought-after graphic T-shirts, and velvet laser-cut designs to reimagining her iconic “grunge dress” (for just $70). Calling the dress style “infamous” and “covetable,” Posen adds: “Now you can have it. It’s just so cool to have that kind of piece of history brought back for you to make your own history."
Speaking on their favorites, Sui and Posen both called out the floral mini tunic dress ($65), and offered the styling advice of belting it, pairing with a long coat, or even wearing it over jeans. Similarly, they both love the intricate Victorian-inspired button-down top ($50), cozy velvet laser-cut sweatshirt ($45), and unisex denim barn jacket ($85), which Posen is planning to add to his own wardrobe.
Whether you’re planning to rock this collection to your next concert or music festival — Sui thinks she’d wear it to watch her favorite band The Psychedelic Furs, while Posen thinks the Penny Lane herself, Kate Hudson, would wear it on stage — or are just craving the taste of the nineties, this fashion collab is for you.
Old Navy cardmembers can already shop the collection early now, but all shoppers can indulge in the Old Navy x Anna Sui hype on October 28 at 9 a.m. EST.
