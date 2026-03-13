I can also confirm that the results are so much better. I wash my hair every day and style it using a heated blowdry brush, but I’m terrible at remembering to use heat protection (I know, I know), so my hair often becomes split, dry, and frizzy. After one use of No.3 Plus, my lengths looked and felt brand new. I totally understand why Atoyebi calls bond-building products “scaffolding” for hair. Mine no longer feels weak, like it might snap if I brush it, and my hair looks much better styled with heat. It’s glossier, softer, and even looks thicker. Sorcery or science?