Olaplex Is Discontinuing Its Iconic No.3 — & Replacing It With Something Better
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
In my opinion, the hair hall of fame simply isn’t complete without these three iconic products: Living Proof’s PhD Dry Shampoo, Kérastase Huile Ultime Oil, and Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector. Whenever I have a nosy around friends’ and family members’ bathrooms (who doesn’t?), I almost always spot the latter perched on the side of the tub or tucked into the shower tray. Thanks to its ability to make parched hair look and feel brand new, it’s become something of a staple among blondes and anyone who heat-styles their hair — and you’d be hard-pressed to find a colorist who doesn’t sing its praises.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So when Olaplex announced to a room full of beauty directors back in January that it was discontinuing the product, we all fell silent. Getting rid of the treatment that has single-handedly saved our strands? Bold move. But it’s because it was making space for something new: Olaplex No.3 Plus Complete Repair Treatment.
What is Olaplex No.3 Plus and what are the benefits?
Olaplex No.3 Plus Complete Hair Treatment is a souped-up version of the original pre-shampoo treatment we all know and love, with a few welcome tweaks. First off, No.3 Plus is still a pre-shampoo treatment, and like its predecessor, it features bond-building technology in the form of a very special ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. This single-molecule bond builder helps repair broken disulfide bonds in the hair.
I asked Afọpẹ́ Atoyebi, a trichologist and cosmetic scientist, what typically causes this. “Exposure to chemical treatments [like bleach and dye], high heat, UV radiation, or repeated mechanical stress [over brushing or blow-drying] can disrupt this network of bonds, leaving the hair weaker and more prone to breakage,” she explains. Bond-building treatments work by targeting damage within each strand. “This helps to restore stability, strength, and resilience to damaged or weakened hair,” Atoyebi adds.
So the star bond-building ingredient remains, but the new and improved version packs even more moisturizing power. First, there’s shea butter, which deeply nourishes dry hair, leaving it soft and glossy. Then come a handful of nourishing, shine-boosting oils, including avocado and sunflower seed oil. Finally, there’s sodium PCA, a potent humectant that draws in moisture and naturally hydrates strands, helping to reduce dryness and frizz.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What makes Olaplex No.3 Plus special?
Besides the upgraded ingredients, No.3 Plus also takes a snip of the time. While the original needed over 10 minutes to work its magic, No.3 Plus transforms hair in just three minutes. I expect a lot from my hair products, but I’m impatient — and the thought of going back to the OG No.3, when this works so quickly, isn’t appealing.
I can also confirm that the results are so much better. I wash my hair every day and style it using a heated blowdry brush, but I’m terrible at remembering to use heat protection (I know, I know), so my hair often becomes split, dry, and frizzy. After one use of No.3 Plus, my lengths looked and felt brand new. I totally understand why Atoyebi calls bond-building products “scaffolding” for hair. Mine no longer feels weak, like it might snap if I brush it, and my hair looks much better styled with heat. It’s glossier, softer, and even looks thicker. Sorcery or science?
Atoyebi says that most people can benefit from incorporating bond-building treatments into their routine. Happily, No.3 Plus works on all hair types, including coily, curly, wavy, and straight hair: “Bond builders are particularly beneficial — and in some cases arguably essential — for hair that regularly undergoes chemical, thermal or environmental stress,” she explains, adding, “This includes hair exposed to bleaching, coloring, frequent heat styling, or chlorinated water.” Since bond-builders help reinforce weakened areas of the hair fiber, this supports the hair’s ability to maintain smoothness and retain moisture, says Atoyebi.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Even better, Olaplex is confident that the new product helps with length retention. I’m trying to grow my hair long, but I don’t want a haircut to undo all my hard work, so I’m making sure I use this consistently.
What to know about Olaplex No.3 Plus Complete Repair Treatment
• A three‑minute pre-shampoo treatment featuring Olaplex’s patented bond-building ingredient, alongside nourishing shea butter and oils for added shine and softness.
• It will take the place of the original Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector.
• Works on all hair types — coily, curly, wavy, and straight — to strengthen and reinforce hair exposed to bleach, dye, heat, or environmental stress.
How do you use Olaplex No.3 Plus?
Like the original, Olaplex No.3 Plus is meant to be used every one to three washes. Once I’m in the shower, I drench my hair and apply it generously from root to tip, using my fingers to rake the product through evenly. That’s when I use my cleansing balm to break down the day’s makeup, shave my legs, or wash my body — anything that gives it a little time to work. Then I rinse it out and follow with my trusty shampoo and conditioner.
My hair feels so great afterward that I often skip my leave-in products altogether, though I know that if I want to grow my hair, I still need some form of heat protection. Olaplex Volumizing Hair Heat Protective Weightless Blowout Mist is lightweight and never leaves my fine strands feeling greasy or dull.
What’s more, a few of my beauty director peers with bleached hair are just as enamored with the product. I’ve also given a bottle to my mom, who dyes her hair and fries it with straighteners every day — and she’s already asked for another.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Where can you get Olaplex. No.3 Plus?
First, a note on the original formula: it will be available on the brand’s website for a limited time, essentially until it sells out completely. After that, only No.3 Plus will be available, but the brand is confident that fans of the OG will love the new version even more — I already do.
Olaplex No.3 Plus Complete Repair Treatment — $34 for 100ml and $68 for 250ml — is available from Olaplex.com as well as Sephora.com, and Nordstrom.com.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT