Despite losing half of their staff, the momentum is picking back up, and the space offers outdoor seating in the front and back. The Babel sisters ultimately lean on the heart of their space and the neighborhood for feedback in making the experience better. In the story of the Babel sisters, the true power of community proved to prevail. Even nearby bars carry their staple spirit. “The relationship with our community works because we come from an authentic space.” Our hope is that they continue to build on that, because more places like this are needed. It’s imperative in the name of self expression.