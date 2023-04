These Audio Workouts Are Fueling Hot Girl Walks, Mindful Moments, & More

You might be wondering how audio workouts might offer something that regular Obé classes (or other similar home workouts) don’t. Much like podcasts, the beauty of Obé’s audio programming comes in handy when you just want to tune out the world and have a motivational BFF cheering you on from the comfort of your AirPods. Personally, I like my workouts to be a time where I’m not staring at my phone or laptop, so having an instructor talk me through a jog was restorative in ways I didn’t know were possible. Just like the rest of Obé’s library, the audio workouts were super-easy to find on the home screen of the app. (You can also find them by toggling the “audio classes only” button in the search section of the app.)