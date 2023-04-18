These Audio Workouts Are Fueling Hot Girl Walks, Mindful Moments, & More

I first discovered Obé fitness during peak Covid and like so many folks (especially my fellow coworkers) quickly got hooked. The instructors were energetic and motivating, and the classes were fun and challenging. Best of all, I was never bored. And just when I thought I’d seen all the fitness startup has to offer, it leveled up in a major way: Audio (aka, "Obé On the Go") workouts that allow you to take a screen-free movement moment. And, of course, I had to try it for myself.
Now that I’ve gotten back into the swing of things with in-person classes, I’m no longer exclusively relying on home gyms to work up a sweat. However, for days when I’m too busy to make it to the studio or workout, Obé has still got me covered. The On the Go classes span a mix of three workout disciplines — strength workouts (including warmups), walk and jog routines, and guided meditations. Best of all, everything lives on the Obé app and comes included with any Obé subscription.
You might be wondering how audio workouts might offer something that regular Obé classes (or other similar home workouts) don’t. Much like podcasts, the beauty of Obé’s audio programming comes in handy when you just want to tune out the world and have a motivational BFF cheering you on from the comfort of your AirPods. Personally, I like my workouts to be a time where I’m not staring at my phone or laptop, so having an instructor talk me through a jog was restorative in ways I didn’t know were possible. Just like the rest of Obé’s library, the audio workouts were super-easy to find on the home screen of the app. (You can also find them by toggling the “audio classes only” button in the search section of the app.)
Obé’s audio classes range from five to 45 minutes, so there’s a very good chance you can find something to fit into even the busiest schedules. (I loved starting my day with a quick morning meditation with my girl Lulu and popping on a 15-min walk or run while I’m taking my dog outside or going for a quick coffee run. (There’s also HIIT and simulated hill jogs that are great on the treadmill since you can easily adjust factors like incline and speed.) I’m not a long-distance runner at all, so I’ve been trying to work on my stamina and endurance. If I had to pick a favorite class, it would have to be Obé's tempo runs, which coach you toward maintaining a steady pace for longer periods of time. (You can also adjust instructor and music volumes independently to customize your auditory experience.) Another major plus: Since all the audio workouts don't require extra equipment, these are perfect for when you're traveling.)
With membership plans starting at $24.99 a month (or $169.99 a year), Obé makes for a great gift (including to yourself!) that will help fuel your best life. Whether you take these audio classes for a spin in a hotel room, around your neighborhood, or at the gym, Obé On the Go is perfect for popping in those headphones in and just doing you.
