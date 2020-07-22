Small Ice Cream Shops & Brands That Are Tackling Oat Milk Ice Cream

In the past few years, oat milk has gone from a dairy-free milk trend to a plant-based ingredient mainstay. It's no longer something you'll find in only the coolest coffee shops. It's made its way into home refrigerators around the country and all kinds of sweet treats, including ice creams.
Big non-dairy brands like Oatly, Planet Oat, and So Delicious have launched oat milk-based frozen desserts, but they're not the only ones. Small companies and even independent ice cream shops are beginning to offer their own take on oat milk ice cream. Ahead, find out where and how to get oat milk ice cream by the scoop, bar, and pint from these smaller-scale spots.
