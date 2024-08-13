These 9 Perfume Dupes Are So Good, They Could Easily Pass For The Real Thing

“The moment I smelled Delina, I knew I had to have it. The fragrance had gone viral long before then, of course, thanks to TikTok — but it’s entirely deserving of the hype. It opens with a punchy rose note that’s lush and fresh as opposed to old fashioned, but it’s the addition of syrupy rhubarb and zingy bergamot that make this so moreish. It makes me feel feminine in a powerful way. I didn’t believe it would be possible to dupe something as unique as Delina, but this is absolutely spot on. I couldn’t tell the difference one bit, and that shocked me considering the enormous price difference.