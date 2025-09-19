The Sporty Trend Lives On At The NYFW SS26 Runways
As I ran around NYC (and Brooklyn) scoping out the biggest trends from the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 runways, one became an instant favorite. Among the polka dots, bloomers, “groufits,” peplums, distressed jeans, and stunning gowns, the sporty aesthetic stood out like a rebellious younger sibling. Think: relaxed jersey silhouettes, collegiate rugby stripes, game-day tracksuits, and retro sneakers.
Day 1 started the sporty trend off strong with Kate Barton and trickled throughout the week until the final night with Agbobly. Plus, from NYFW attendees (like myself) styling soccer jerseys to special appearances from gymnast Jordan Chiles (and even NY Liberty mascot, Ellie the Elephant), sports had a strong presence from street style to the FROW and runways.
And with women's sports finally getting its flowers, the US Open capturing our attention for the last few weeks, football season in full swing, and the World Cup coming to North America next summer, we know that sporty silhouettes and details will continue to reign rather than become a fleeting, micro trend that isn’t worth exploring.
While some collections made slight nods to sports via rugby-inspired polos paired with knee-high Pilates socks (Christian Cowan) or striped leotards and neon netting (Diotima), others waved their pom poms (figuratively and literally). Gabe Gordon presented a collection that “suggests that desire is not simply expressed through bodies, but through impact,” according to its show notes. And the impact in question clearly includes a tackling metaphor as a few looks featured shrug-esque tops that looked both like football shoulder pads and actual footballs. The “get your goat on” graphic dress also speaks for itself.
Area’s new creative director, Nicholas Aburn, made his debut with splashy and joyful designs. The spring collection featured tinsel pom pom purses (that quickly went viral) as well as sequined dresses made from deconstructed basketball jerseys from the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and more.
Meanwhile, Kate Barton’s collection was the first to catch my eye in person, thanks to a collared long-sleeve jersey… paired with a bubble skirt. The show notes read: “Retro athletic references are interwoven with eveningwear codes, underscoring Barton’s fresh instinct for balancing the sportive with the feminine, the nostalgic with the new.”
And the sport jersey influence didn’t end there. After taking three years off from NYFW, Dauphinette re-entered the spotlight with a hauntingly beautiful collection. But of course, the style that shined for me was a seashell-covered polo top with the number 10 on the back (typically reserved for the best of the best soccer players, like Lionel Messi).
Beyond more rough-around-the-edges and relaxed styles, Alice + Olivia offered a preppy, polished, and digestible display at its NYFW presentation. Many models wore nostalgic and patriotic red-white-and blue stripes across cropped polos, cardigans, tennis skirts, crew socks and baseball caps as they stood in front of jumbo-sized sports equipment.
Sporty street styles were especially championed in Brooklyn, from the first night of NYFW — when Theophilio showed athletic-esque neon zip-ups and matching sets, like menswear tracksuits, accompanied by Puma sneakers. And it lasted through closing night when Agbobly started the show with FC Harlem soccer players dribbling along the runway before joyful, youthful, and vibrant (yes, more neon) looks “powered by Nike” sneakers breezed along.
So what do we take from the sports-thread that tied together the spring 2026 shows? Well, we should confidently start wearing our favorite jerseys, elevated athleisure wear, and even on-trend cleats beyond game day, if we haven’t already started. And we certainly don’t have to wait until the days get longer and hotter since these designs aren't as seasonal as the actual sports seasons, and can already be styled for the fall.
