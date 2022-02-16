The Biggest NYFW Trends You Can Shop Now

To those who thought New York Fashion Week was dead, the standout looks that came from the fall 2022 runways in the past six days have proven otherwise. The odds were certainly stacked up against the American sartorial set this season — with marquee names like Thom Browne, Marc Jacobs, and Tom Ford missing from the calendar — but the city prevailed (doesn’t it always?). The NYFW trends are as alluring as ever, and we can’t wait to cop each and every one of them.
While quasi-post-pandemic dopamine dressing — which, according to Pinterest, encompasses “feel-good fits with an electric kick” — was undoubtedly on display with the highlighter hued collections of Christian Cowan and Staud, there was also a noticeable shift toward sophisticated neutrals that could’ve been plucked straight off a mood board titled “NYC Skyline.”
Taking cues from the current cultural climate (the Matrix! the Metaverse! Manhattan!), NYFW’s designers were clearly tuned into the hot topics du jour, joining the conversation with their leather-laden, digitally-infused collections. For arguably the most viral moment of the season, LaQuan Smith tapped a newly single Julia Fox to rock a party-ready black dress with cutouts that has since been dubbed "the ultimate revenge dress" — but not before a moment of silence in honor of the late André Leon Talley. Fresh takes on face coverings were also introduced in the form of nose-grazing turtlenecks by Alaïa that could replace your mask come fall 2022.
Some collections were centered around elevating office attire for impending in-person returns (three cheers for The Row), and others tailored fantasy for our new reality: pieces by Altuzarra paid homage to mermaids; Zimmerman looked to the stars, while Simon Miller traveled to Mars. Say what you want about the fate of NYFW, but the clothing for fall/winter ‘22 speaks for itself, with many garments threaded with that signature don’t-mess-with-me attitude that’s innate to their New York City surroundings. Risks were taken, rules were broken, and we’re following suit by testing out the resulting styles way before the fashion clock strikes fall.
Ahead, check out the top 10 runway trends from New York Fashion Week, along with inspired pieces that you can shop right away.
