With this reading as our guide, we brought Gucci’s latest eyewear collection and New York City’s dreamers and doers together in an off-the-cuff collision of style, serendipity, and storytelling. Our methodology: Over the course of two summer days, we scouted some of the city’s highest-traffic areas for unique characters from all over the world, asking them about their hopes and plans for the future. Then, we put together a yearbook of sorts to create a very human snapshot of optimism and doubt, altruism, and self-interest — all in this place, in this exact moment in time. Ahead, meet the class of 2019.