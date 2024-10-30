This Perfume Brand Is Perfect If You Don’t Want To Smell Like Anyone Else

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If a TikTok-viral perfume is the equivalent of a Top 40 radio hit (think Phlur’s Missing Person or Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540), then NOYZ is that underground track only the cool kids know about. The fragrance brand, while still just a few months old, has made its way onto the radar of many beauty editors thanks to an impressive talent roster. Founder Shaun Neff has helped launch several celebrity beauty brands including Florence by Mills and Pattern Beauty. Meanwhile, NOYZ’s perfumer Jérôme Epinette will be a familiar name to fragrance nerds, having created scents for the likes of Byredo, Sol de Janeiro and Vilhelm Parfumerie.
But perhaps the number one reason NOYZ has made us do a double take is its unique scent alchemy — notes like sichuan pepper, eucalyptus leaves and cotton candy come to mind. Together, they create a perfume collection that is unlike anything our editors have tried before. In other words, NOYZ is perfect for fragrance rebels who don’t want to smell like anyone else.
The perfumes, which are also available at Ulta, retail for $85; it’s a decent price point considering the brand’s promising pedigree. If you’re not ready to commit to a full-size bottle, the brand has a limited-edition Layering Pair, $55, featuring travel-size bottles of Lost + Found and Sh**ty Day, plus a Solid Fragrance Pair, $55, which includes bestselling scents Unmute and Love Club in balm format.
Ahead, our editors spritzed and sniffed their way through the entire NOYZ lineup to find you the scent that’ll make a statement and turn heads — in the best way possible.
“Cozy, spicy and sexy — but never overwhelming — Unmute is exactly what I’ve been looking for in a fall perfume. It’s all in the carefully balanced notes: Black plum is juicy and moreish, Madagascar vanilla feels like a deep, comforting hug and cashmere wood lends a slightly salty, tobacco-like element for added mystery and edge. Much like Glossier You, it feels close and intimate. It really comes into its own on the dry down: Throughout the day, it becomes musky and ever so slightly soapy, like slipping into cotton sheets after a long, hot shower. Having tried all NOYZ perfumes, I can safely say that this is my most worn — and complimented. When I discovered that Jérôme Epinette is the nose behind this unique fragrance, it all made sense. He created Floral Street’s Ylang Ylang Espresso, Byredo’s Velvet Haze and Victoria Beckham’s 21:50 Rêverie — three perfumes that are equal parts brooding, comfy and elegant. I can’t stop smelling my wrists when I wear it, it’s that good.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, deputy beauty director
“I typically gravitate towards different types of scents depending on the time of day but 12:00, the brand’s newest release, is one that I’m happy to spritz at either noon or midnight. Jasmine petals, one of my favorite floral notes, is given a spikier edge alongside Australian pink pepper, while raspberry and spun sugar add a pleasing sweetness without being too much. The perfume dries down to a soft, skinlike musk, thanks to creamy blonde woods and ambroxan at the base. I’m really impressed with its staying power: I applied this to my wrists before a 10-hour flight and could still catch the aromas of the base notes when I landed.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“Lost + Found is the first NOYZ perfume I’ve owned but it won’t be my last. It’s really unique and balanced, and among my favorites to wear for daytime. It’s fresh and bright yet grounded and sensual. To me, it smells like an expensive hotel lobby — pleasant and noticeable but not overpowering. The top notes of Italian lemon and pink pepper beautifully contrast with a grounding cedarwood base note. I wear it year-round because it’s not overwhelmingly citrusy or woody; the same can’t be said for many perfumes in my collection. If this is the caliber of perfumery NOYZ is churning out, I for one am on the edge of my seat, craving more.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“Sh**ty Day is what I spray on myself whenever I feel like I need to unplug. Imagine stepping outside, inhaling deeply and smelling nature all around you — this is how this perfume makes me feel. Fresh and herby whiffs of eucalyptus and clary sage are rounded out by notes of salted sea air, creamy tonka and coconut water; the combination reminds me of a wild meadow by the sea and has remarkable staying power. This might be the breeziest take on a woody fragrance I’ve ever come across, and it really lives up to its promise: It clears out mental clutter and resets your mood. I also quite enjoy using this as a room spray to freshen up my deskspace from time to time.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“Love Club is like a joyful night out bottled up. It’s bold, addictive and just a little mysterious. There is an unexpected blend of creamy florals — from the Turkish rose petals and ebony woods — and warm spices (that will be the saffron, sichuan pepper and patchouli talking). It wears like a cozy sweater at a fun, intimate party. It's perfect for when you want to stand out without shouting, and lingers on the skin just enough to make an impression.” — Sara Tan, beauty director