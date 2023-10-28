Your birthday season keeps going strong this month, Scorpio, and since Mars continues its transit through your sign until November 24, you’ll feel ready to take your life to the next level, by not only dreaming about what you want to accomplish in 2024, but actually getting a head start on it, this year. You may therefore have tunnel vision as you plow through your to-do list during the first three weeks of the month — try to set healthy limits with yourself to avoid feeling overwhelmed. It’s better to focus on fewer tasks and to do them well, rather than trying to multi-task and only put in a partial amount of effort.