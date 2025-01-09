The Nodes Of Destiny Are Switching Signs — Here’s What That Means For You

Our Sliding Doors moment is here! Every year and a half, the Nodes of Destiny switch signs and allow us to focus on a new area of our lives. Starting on January 11, over the next 18 months we are defining our purpose and meaning as the North Node re-enters Pisces and the South Node revisits Virgo, where they were 18 to 19 years ago. We are reclaiming our highest purpose and power as we swim through the cosmos and align with our dreams.
What is the North Node of Destiny?
The North Node of Destiny urges us to consider what we want to bring into our lives. It could be something as small as new furniture or something more considerable, such as a relationship. Whatever we choose to do, the cosmos is pushing us to align with what speaks to us on a soulful level. In our natal birth charts, the North Node of Destiny is often called Rahu (in Vedic astrology) or the True Node (in Western astrology). The house and zodiac sign in the birth chart that it falls in dictates the energy that we are leaning into during this lifetime. It can be scary because it's new and unfamiliar. However, there is a divine beauty about letting go of fear and hesitation. When the North Node is transiting a sign and house in our birth charts, it is telling us that we should also give energy to this other, specific area of our life in the next 18 months.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What does the North Node bring in Pisces?
The North Node in Pisces focuses more on the spiritual realm than the material. We are taking a step back from our physical selves and concentrating more on connecting with the world intuitively. Feelings are super important, which is why the North Node in Pisces offers a compassionate shoulder to cry on. Healing and mending past damage gives us reason to grow and to implement self-care into our daily rituals. The North Node in Pisces is a very artistic placement so we will spend our time evolving our creativity and letting it shine throughout the next year and a half. Think magical.
What is the South Node of Destiny?
In our charts, the South Node of Destiny, known as Ketu in Vedic astrology, presents itself in the sister sign and same degree of the North Node placement. Since they work in pairs, the South Node is found in the opposite sign and house of the North Node, allowing us to see where we've been in our past lives. This is the energy that we are familiar with and moving away from in this lifetime; however, it is essential to carry it with us because it is a place of comfort. In order to move into new territory, we have to feel safe, which is where the South Node comes into play as it helps us remain stable.
What does the South Node bring in Virgo?
To be happy, we must let go of the need to control situations and relationships. Freeing ourselves from trying to project a perfect vibe into the world allows us to understand that we are exceptional as we are. Letting go of our inner critic will be challenging but it will help to embrace a new ideology that brings confidence and self-love. We should double the amount of TLC we give to others and put that energy back into ourselves. One way to do this is through meditation, yoga or any mindful activity that grounds us and allows us to remain in a calm state.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What does this mean for the collective?
Altruism rides high at this time, making us want to help the global community. Our sympathetic sentiments give us the hope that we can change the universe for the better. Within time, we’ll be able to leave a positive mark on Earth. Think back to what transpired 18 to 19 years ago, when the North Node was last in Pisces and the South Node was in Virgo. It'll give insight into the themes we can expect.
How will it affect this year’s eclipses?
When the Nodes of Destiny move backward (they are always retrograding) due to the lunar axis of the moon, it affects the elliptic points. The nodal movement into Pisces-Virgo initiates the following eclipses in 2025: March 14, when a total lunar eclipse in Virgo occurs; September 7, during a total lunar eclipse in Pisces; and September 21, when a partial solar eclipse in Virgo ignites the sky.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT