Nordstrom’s In-House Brands Have The Best Workwear For Spring

Open Edit’s trend-forward styles wound up being my favorite styles out of the three in-house Nordstrom brands I tried. There were quite a few matching skirt sets, including this plaid cropped blazer and mini skirt that I ended up loving. I’d wear this look with a pair of sheer black tights to the office to make it more work-appropriate.There was no shortage of staple tops, including a crewneck tank (seen in top photo) and a long-sleeve boatneck bodysuit that I styled under a dress coat that could easily transition from the office to the bar. I also loved the funnel neck top (under a blazer here) that I could wear to work on any given day, styled with any oversized sweater or jacket.If you prefer longer skirts, Open Edit has a versatile silky maxi that comes in a range of colors and a faux leather midi skirt (top photo). I’ve never thought that a fitted skirt with a front seam would look good on me, but this style was so flattering and became a favorite of mine during this haul (plus it comes in metallic silver if you want a party look).