While 2020 has held its fair share of ... disappointments, there’s one reliable bright spot on the horizon: Nordstrom’s highly anticipated Anniversary Sale. It’s the one major markdown that hasn’t been disrupted by the changes that this year has wrought. Wayfair admirably re-worked their blowout Wayday sale into a give-back opportunity and Amazon’s Prime event is still TBD with nary a rain date in sight. Nordstrom, however, is holding strong to the usual Anniversary Sale date. And while it’s still a ways off, the retailer is teasing its upcoming annual event with a slew of pre-anniversary promos — starting today.
The Nordstrom Made Sale kicked off this morning with a week's lineup of up-to-60% markdowns on select beloved house brands (like Caslon, Halogen, Leith, and 1901). Now through August 3rd, you can score deals on pieces like the fanatically-reviewed Leith dress that we featured in our roundup of top-rated summer dresses or a pair of pull-on linen shorts that fall into the category of what we like to call “boxer baggies.” Click ahead to shop these slashed-price finds and more ASAP (inventory levels are already starting to dwindle).
