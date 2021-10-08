Nordstrom Has All Your Beauty Gifts Covered This Season

Calling all Nordstrom fans: The iconic retailer may be a bonafide fashion destination, but make sure you're not sleeping on their A++ beauty section — namely its holiday shop, featuring a bevy of glitzy gift sets you'll want to keep for yourself.
From exclusive value kits you won't find anywhere else to sneakily on-sale finds, we've combed through pages of Nordstrom's top-tier holiday beauty goods. (Plus, get your holiday shopping done early and you can score Nordy Club Beauty Double Points from October 1 through the end of the month.)
Keep clicking to delve deep into the sparkly wonderland of all things holiday beauty.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
