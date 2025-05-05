Nordstrom Is Having A Fragrance Sale & Here’s What We’re Buying

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Fragrance deals are quite hard to come by, so when we heard through the grapevine that Nordstrom will be offering 15% off across its entire fragrance category from May 5 to 11, we knew we wanted to spread the good news far and wide. Whether you’re hoping to top up on your signature scent or expand your fragrance wardrobe, this Nordstrom beauty sale is a good one to engage in a little “blind” buying.
For the uninitiated, “blind” buying means picking up a fragrance without ever having smelled it IRL. There are some levels of risk involved, but with Nordstrom’s stacked perfume roster, you’re in really good hands. Of course, you could always read the reviews to decide, but it’s certainly helpful to have an expert’s take. Ahead, we've tapped our network of beauty editors and fragrance enthusiasts to share their top Nordstrom perfume section picks that are worth the splurge.
“Meet the latest addition to Chanel’s Chance dynasty: Eau Splendide. Equal parts floral and fruity, it blends tangy raspberry, lush rose, and powdery iris with a soft touch of white musk that feels soothingly nostalgic — a subtle nod to the ’90s in the best way. It’s effortlessly wearable, draws plenty of compliments, and the lilac bottle looks beautiful on my dressing table.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“Whenever I’m feeling a bit shaky or upset, this is the scent I turn to for comfort. It envelops you in a lovely scent cloud of orange blossom, vanilla, and sandalwood, further amplified by a powdery almond top note, which leaves a velvety musk that lingers on the skin. It feels just like slipping into a plush bathrobe after a long day. In fact, I spritz this on my favorite fluffy robe.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“Baccarat Rouge is unmistakably unique. Its blend of warm saffron, creamy jasmine, spicy fir resin, and skin-like ambergris is almost impossible to replicate, at least not well. Every time I catch it on someone in the street, I’m reminded why it’s so beloved: the scent trail lingers for days, even weeks, clinging to clothes without ever feeling overpowering or cloying. Despite its grown-up composition, it’s the subtle sweetness that keeps me coming back for more. Baccarat Rouge rarely goes on sale, making this the perfect moment to snap up a luxury icon at a discount.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I love pulling this fragrance out in the spring and summer. As the name suggests, it’s a great daytime scent that is fresh, bright, and citrusy. If, like me, you’re someone who doesn’t prefer floral or sweet notes, this may do the trick!” — Kate Spencer, senior affiliate partnership manager
“I have a tester vial of Gypsy Water and have been guarding it closely. I’ve been waiting for a sale to justify a full-bottle purchase, and the time is finally right. This is the scent I want to wear every day because it ticks every box. It’s a warm, woody, and smoky fragrance with a core of sandalwood, amber, pine needles, vanilla, and incense, freshened up by zesty lemon and bergamot notes. This means it works for both day and night — it’s seductive without being too heavy and cloying — and for both summer and winter. When I have a full bottle at my disposal, I want to spray it on my fresh laundry so I can smell it all the time.” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer
“This juicy and woody scent is perfect for the summer. Dripping in apricot and super elegant with the osmanthus and sandalwood, this is grown, sexy, and fun. Osmanthus is right on trend; it almost smells like apricot skin, with leather undertones similar to suede. It’s a soft, more wearable, juicy scent — not syrupy or juicy. I love it!” — Kudzi Chikumbu (aka Sir Candle Man), fragrance expert
“I’m not usually a floral fragrance fan, but Diptyque’s Do Son might be the exception. The jasmine scent is very nostalgic for me as it reminds me of my aunt’s apartment, which smelled of her jasmine plants as soon as you entered. Diptyque’s Do Son has notes of tuberose, jasmine, and orange blossom, which are uniquely clean, fresh, and not too overpowering. While it comes in an eau de toilette and an eau de parfum, I tend to gravitate towards the lighter eau de toilette variation, especially in the summer.” — Lisa Dionisio, Newsletter Director
“I thought long and hard about buying this scent before parting with my money, and it’s worth every penny. Despite it being a cologne, it projects and lasts well, so you only need one spritz at a time. My heavily used bottle still looks full. It’s a beautiful rose scent that, because of the oud, reads darker and more seductive than the rose you might associate with your grandmother. I love how it makes me both feel (confident) and smell (delicious). My friend has this fragrance, too, and whenever I notice it on her, it’s like a warm hug, so I can vouch for it being a pleasant experience for those close by, too!” — Tanyel Mustafa, senior writer
“I’ve only ever finished a couple of perfumes — I’m usually that picky — and The Dandy is one of them. In fact, it’s become my new signature. Tart raspberry, rich oak, creamy cedarwood, and a hint of smoke (yes, really) might not make sense on paper, but together they create something powdery, comforting, and nostalgic. I can’t get enough. Recently, someone even chased me down a train platform to ask what I was wearing — and it wasn’t even their stop. It’s usually on the pricy side, so I’ll take any chance to snap up another at a discount.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I haven’t stopped thinking about this scent ever since smelling it at an airport duty-free boutique, and I think Nordstrom’s sale is the time to make it mine. I don’t normally love floral scents, but this one has a warm, skin-like quality that’s so unique and sophisticated. Notes of lily, miracle berry, patchouli, and oakwood combine to create a sensual, intoxicating scent that I can’t wait to wear this summer and beyond.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“I’ve been on the hunt for a sweet-smelling fragrance that also feels grown-up for years. I have found that in Phlur’s Golden Rule. With its fruity, gently floral notes and sandalwood base. This perfume is sweet without being sickly. It’s feminine and bold, which is the aura I’d like to project! I get compliments every time I wear it. I was relatively unfamiliar with Phlur’s range, but Golden Rule is now my daily (and nightly) go-to.” — L’Oréal Blackett, Unbothered Editor
“I’m getting married this month (!) and plan to wear Tom Ford Soleil Neige as my wedding day fragrance. (It’s described as a “citrus floral musk that mimics the serene shimmer of sun on snow,” — perfect for my ski mountain-side ceremony.) I have a full-size bottle already, but I’m planning on getting a travel spray as a gift for my mom, who has similar taste in perfume as I do. (BTW, Mother’s Day is coming up!) I hope she’ll love wearing it as much as I do — and thinks of my wedding day when she does.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“Creed is always an investment, but if it’s on sale and you’re obsessed with how this smells, it might be worth that splurge. Carmina is more sophisticated than most amber-woody-florals out there, without smelling too intense or complicated. The floral notes balance the woody ones, so this floral doesn’t read as being super young or too masculine. You also don’t need to spritz it several times, as this punchy fragrance projects and lasts well on the skin even as it starts to fade. It’s a special treat that’ll last a long time.” — Tanyel Mustafa, senior writer
“Remember that tropical Barbie from the '90s that came with a tiny bottle of perfume? This new drop by Marc Jacobs is very that, but all grown up. This scent opens with a fruity-floral burst of banana blossom and jasmine, while the amber at the base makes it feel extra luxurious. Plus, the bottle is almost like an art piece on its own.” — Marianne Mychaskiw, beauty writer and TV host
“This fragrance always gets me compliments from the R29 team. I have it living on my desk and use it post early morning gym sessions before heading into work. It’s what I’d call an ‘easy scent’, in that it’s pleasant to plenty of noses, strikes the balance of being noticeable without verging on overbearing, and suits a variety of contexts. I often use fragrance to suit my mood or my agenda for the day, with some of my scents being reserved strictly for nights out or for casual coffee runs. This, to me, works no matter where I go. Coconut isn’t listed in the notes, but I can detect a subtle hint of it alongside the floral vanilla. It’s fun, fresh, and enjoyable to wear.” — Tanyel Mustafa, senior writer
