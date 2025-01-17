What Beauty Editors Are Buying At Nordstrom

Having grown up in the heyday of mall culture, I spent endless hours among the impeccably-lit displays at my local Nordstrom counter, swatching and spritzing to my heart’s content. Highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale aside, the iconic department store is home to, in my humble opinion, one of the best beauty selections in the country — an accolade I don’t throw around lightly.
From niche fragrance brands to the latest in beauty tech, Nordstrom’s curation of hair care, makeup, skincare products — and more — is top-tier. (Plus, the retailer’s loyalty program often runs special point multiplier events on its beauty and fragrance assortment, allowing you to rack up rewards fast.)
But hey, don’t just take my word for it . Below, I asked R29’s discerning group of editors to divulge the best brands to shop at Nordstrom — here are their ultimate favorites.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
