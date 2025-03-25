Run, Don’t Walk: Nordstrom’s Entire Beauty Section Is On Sale

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
This is not a drill: Reader-favorite Nordstrom just blessed us with a sitewide sale on its A+ beauty assortment. From now through March 30, you can score 15% off almost all the retailer’s hair, makeup, skincare, fragrance, and more. (Bonus: Nordy Club members get triple points on all beauty.)
Nordstrom is home to some of the best names in beauty — think Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, La Mer, Nécessaire — all marked down for this extra-special spring sale: (A few brands and products are excluded, including Chanel, Dyson, Shark, Sisley Paris, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and more.) With pages of covetable beauty picks to sift through, we did the legwork and rounded up 10 must-shop finds from Nordstrom’s major beauty blowout.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If we had to choose one product from editor-beloved Nécessaire, it would be this one. This luxurious body wash comes in subtle scents like santal, hinoki, and eucalyptus, setting the stage for your ultimate everything shower.
TikTok made it famous, but Black Honey’s real power is in its universal appeal. The sheer, warm cherry-brown shade is truly a one-swipe wonder — no mirror needed.
A rare discount on La Mer’s iconic cream is no small deal. Infused with the brand’s proprietary Miracle Broth, this decadent formula leaves skin feeling softer, smoother, and naturally radiant.
This cult-favorite concealer has outlasted others for a reason With its skin-like finish and never-cakey coverage, it’s in a league of its own.
Turn up the glow with Supergoop!’s highlighter-sunscreen hybrid. With broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection and a luminous finish, it’s a summer essential in shades like rose gold, champagne, and bronze.
It doesn’t get more posh than Dior’s Lip Glow Balm, closely resembling an objet d’art more than a lip balm. Housed in a vintage-inspired tube, this pH-reactive balm delivers a sheer tint that adjusts to your unique tone — choose from pale pink, icy blue, tangerine, and more.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Olaplex’s bond-building magic now comes in serum form. Lightweight and hydrating, it shields hair from heat up to 450° while leaving strands smooth and nourished.
Cream blush done right. Gucci Westman’s Baby Cheeks blends like a dream and comes in a range of flawless shades — the perfect addition to your spring routine.
There’s a reason Charlotte Tilbury’s lip pencil has cult status — the ultra-creamy, long-wearing formula perfects your pout with precise, pigmented definition.
Floral perfumes just hit different. Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Garden blends white florals, jasmine, and pear blossom for a bright garden party mood.
shop 11 products
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT