Accuse us of being the glass-half-full type all you want, but lately, we've been thinking about some unexpected upsides to a holiday season that'll mostly be celebrated through our phones' front-facing cameras: 1) the opportunity to make a massive beauty statement, and 2) not having to worry about periodically ducking into a public bathroom to check on the condition of your gradient lip or glossy eye.
To compound our makeup-related optimism, we're pleased to bring you some even more good news by way of Nordstrom, which is offering major deals on gifts for the beauty fans on your list (and, of course, the author of said list). Throughout November and December, the retailer will announce Daily Deals on top items like full-size fragrances, or specific discounts for 25–40% off. (Check Nordstrom.com for details.) And with some price-themed Daily Deals, i.e., under $50 or $100, you'll be able to shop smart without even having to select "filter lowest to highest."
Advertisement
Ahead, see some of items we're eyeing for
ourselves to use to create an epic Zooms-mas look our friends and loved ones.
shop 8 products
Advertisement