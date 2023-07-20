The Nordstrom Anniversary is one of the most hyped-up stand-alone shopping events of the year. But if you aren't already versed in the annual holiday, you might see a lot of luxe deals priced well over $100 and think, "What sale?!" The reality is there's a variety of actually affordable goods (under $50, in fact) up for grabs right now at Nordstrom. You can partake in the rush of the sale for as little as the cost of your weekly iced latte budget. Take your pick from a fan-favorite water bottle, a bestseller PJ set, or a limited-edition sunscreen set from a reader-beloved brand, all for only $50 or less. Keep on reading to shop our top picks (out of so many options) from this limited-time sale at Nordstrom — and we'd recommend you hurry and check out because these are sure to sell out before we know it.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
This ultra-soft set is the bestseller of bestsellers when it comes to PJs at Nordstrom. One reviewer notes that, while they're "extremely picky" about their PJ's feel and fabric, they found this set to be "soft and dreamy, and wash/dry very well!"
Take ice-cold water everywhere you go (no matter the heat) with this discounted fan-favorite Hydro Flask. Plus, it's in a totally classy Nordstrom-exclusive cream color.
No wires, elastic, or seams, this top-rated bestseller by True & Co. will leave you supported and ultra-comfortable. And with over 800 reviews, it's clear to see why it's so beloved.
The 80s-inspired sunscreen brand Vacation has a limited-edition set exclusively for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. It includes two of the brand's bestsellers, the Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil and Classic Lotion SPF 50.
Fitting sizes up to 14, the top-rated Hanky Panky thong features an ultra-soft feel, a stretchy fabric, delicate lace details, and 8 colorways. With over 300 reviews, shoppers say it's "the best underwear in the world. Comfortable, flattering, pretty!"
Are you a fan of putting your hair up in a ponytail, but hate that normal hair ties damage and break your strands? Enter your new accessory BFF, courtesy of this limited edition set by Slip. Best known for its silk pillowcases, Slip's Anniversary Sale-exclusive scrunchie set includes 10 silk hair ties in a variety of colors and shades.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
This MAC set includes everything you could possibly need for a complete lip look that'll l work on absolutely anyone: a Powder Kiss Lipstick and Lip Pencil in the shades Neutral or Pink.
Our closet always needs yet another oversized t-shirt, don't let anyone convince you otherwise — and this black one with a 70s-inspired floral print by Billabong is a perfect option.
It doesn't have to be freezing outside to stock up on some hand lotion, especially not when it's the bestselling Nécessaire one. This set includes two of the full-sized tube of the hydrating lotion so you'll be all set to hold hands all summer long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.