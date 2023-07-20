ADVERTISEMENT
Treat Yourself To Affordable Luxury Under $50 From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Mercedes Viera
The Nordstrom Anniversary is one of the most hyped-up stand-alone shopping events of the year. But if you aren't already versed in the annual holiday, you might see a lot of luxe deals priced well over $100 and think, "What sale?!" The reality is there's a variety of actually affordable goods (under $50, in fact) up for grabs right now at Nordstrom. You can partake in the rush of the sale for as little as the cost of your weekly iced latte budget. Take your pick from a fan-favorite water bottle, a bestseller PJ set, or a limited-edition sunscreen set from a reader-beloved brand, all for only $50 or less. Keep on reading to shop our top picks (out of so many options) from this limited-time sale at Nordstrom — and we'd recommend you hurry and check out because these are sure to sell out before we know it.
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas, $59 $40.99

Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas
$40.99$59.00
Nordstrom
This ultra-soft set is the bestseller of bestsellers when it comes to PJs at Nordstrom. One reviewer notes that, while they're "extremely picky" about their PJ's feel and fabric, they found this set to be "soft and dreamy, and wash/dry very well!"
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $52 $39.99

Hydro Flask
32-ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
$39.99$52.00
Nordstrom
Take ice-cold water everywhere you go (no matter the heat) with this discounted fan-favorite Hydro Flask. Plus, it's in a totally classy Nordstrom-exclusive cream color.
True & Co. The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette, $49 $31.99

No wires, elastic, or seams, this top-rated bestseller by True & Co. will leave you supported and ultra-comfortable. And with over 800 reviews, it's clear to see why it's so beloved.
Vacation Leisure-Enhancing Sunscreen Summer Sunscreen Duo, $41 $28

Vacation
Leisure-enhancing Sunscreen Summer Sunscre...
$28.00$41.00
Nordstrom
The 80s-inspired sunscreen brand Vacation has a limited-edition set exclusively for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. It includes two of the brand's bestsellers, the Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil and Classic Lotion SPF 50.
Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong, $24 $17.90

Hanky Panky
Original Rise Lace Thong
$17.90$24.00
Nordstrom
Fitting sizes up to 14, the top-rated Hanky Panky thong features an ultra-soft feel, a stretchy fabric, delicate lace details, and 8 colorways. With over 300 reviews, shoppers say it's "the best underwear in the world. Comfortable, flattering, pretty!"
Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies, $65 $44

Slip
Pure Silk 10-pack Skinny Scrunchies
$44.00$65.00
Nordstrom
Are you a fan of putting your hair up in a ponytail, but hate that normal hair ties damage and break your strands? Enter your new accessory BFF, courtesy of this limited edition set by Slip. Best known for its silk pillowcases, Slip's Anniversary Sale-exclusive scrunchie set includes 10 silk hair ties in a variety of colors and shades.
MAC Cosmetics Treasured Kiss Lip Kit, $45 $30

MAC
Treasured Kiss Lip Kit
$30.00$45.00
Nordstrom
This MAC set includes everything you could possibly need for a complete lip look that'll l work on absolutely anyone: a Powder Kiss Lipstick and Lip Pencil in the shades Neutral or Pink.
Billabong Sunny in Here Oversize Graphic T-Shirt, $44.95 $29.99

Billabong
Sunny In Here Oversize Graphic T-shirt
$29.99$44.95
Nordstrom
Our closet always needs yet another oversized t-shirt, don't let anyone convince you otherwise — and this black one with a 70s-inspired floral print by Billabong is a perfect option.
Nécessaire Hand Cream Duo Set, $40 $28

Nécessaire
Hand Cream Duo Set
$28.00$40.00
Nordstrom
It doesn't have to be freezing outside to stock up on some hand lotion, especially not when it's the bestselling Nécessaire one. This set includes two of the full-sized tube of the hydrating lotion so you'll be all set to hold hands all summer long.
