15 Of The Juiciest Travel Deals From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Venus Wong
We don’t know about you, but we’ve had the dates for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale bookmarked on our calendar since forever. While this multi-week sale event is the perfect time to score fabulous discounts on home products and snap up that beauty deal you've been eyeing, we're here to remind you of the bountiful offers sitting under the travel section. With peak vacation season just around the corner, you'd be wise to cart up some on-sale rolling luggage, plus other travel essentials.
To help you get started on your search, we have pulled 15 of the most deliciously marked down luggage and travel accessories from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From comfortable travel shoes to designer suitcases, these deals are just what you needed to complete your summer vacation packing list.
Best Carry-On Luggage Deal At Nordstrom

Vacay Future 20-Inch Spinner Suitcase, $185 $129.99

Vacay
Future 20-inch Spinner Suitcase
$129.99$185.00
Nordstrom
We have great things to say about Vacay, a luggage brand that keeps price points approachable without skimping on quality or style. Weighing at 6.8 lbs, this carry-on suitcase comes with smooth wheels, a chic design, and zippers that can expand the case for another two inches. Also included in the sale are the brand's chic black 28-inch spinner and a Barbie-pink 30-inch suitcase.
Best Checked Luggage Deal At Nordstrom

Tumi V4 Collection 28-Inch Expandable Spinner, $950 $664.99

Tumi is a high-end luggage brand that rarely puts things on sale, so we are beyond excited to see this deal on Nordstrom. This large 28-inch roller is built to last, and with Tumi Tracer, a special program that helps customers of the brand reunited with their lost luggage through a unique ID number, you won't ever have to worry about losing your bags again.
Best Weekender Bag Deals At Nordstrom

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Canvas Travel Bag, $215 $154.99

Shop This
Longchamp
Le Pliage Canvas Travel Bag
$154.99$215.00
Nordstrom
This supersized tote is here to help with your overpacking woes: The middle zipper can be released for extra height, and we love that the recycled nylon material can be completely folded flat for storage.
Best Duffel Bag Deal At Nordstrom

Mali + Lili Amber Vegan Leather Overnight Duffle Bag, $120 $79.99

Shop This
Mali + Lili
Amber Overnight Duffle Bag
$79.99$120.00
Nordstrom
Stylish and made with a vegan-friendly material, this duffel bag is ideal for business travel. The contrasting cross-body strap and free luggage tag are nice add-ons, too.
Best Overnight Bag Deal At Nordstrom

Rains Small Weekend Travel Bag, $85 $59.99

Shop This
Rains
Small Weekend Travel Bag
$59.99$85.00
Nordstrom
This shiny mini weekender is water-resistant and perfect for shorter getaways. For how little it weighs, it can fit an impressive amount of things.
Best Travel Backpack Deal At Nordstrom

Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack, $120 $83.99

The Little America Backpack is a best-selling style from Herschel for a good reason. The highly recognizable design never goes out of style, and the thick back padding and shoulder straps are so cushy and comfortable. This discounted backpack would be a great purchase for hiking trips.
Best Travel Pants Deal On Nordstrom

Zella Restore Soft Slim Pocket Jogger, $69 $45.99

Shop This
Zella
Restore Soft Slim Pocket Jogger
$45.99$69.00
Nordstrom
We are all about ease and comfort when it comes to travel outfits, and these Zell joggers checked all our boxes. The butter-soft recycled fabric gives your plenty of wiggle room, and front pockets are always appreciated.
Best Travel Sandals Deal At Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $170 $129.99

Shop This
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
$129.99$170.00
Birkenstock
Is there a more iconic comfy sandal than Birkenstocks? We don't think so. This pretty cream pair is just begging to be worn on city streets, and we predict they will be all sold out soon.
Best Travel Sneakers Deal At Nordstrom

New Balance 574 Sneaker, $99.99 $79.99

Shop This
New Balance
574 Sneaker
$79.99$99.99
New Balance
The suede upper and neutral color combo on these New Balance kicks are giving 1970s chic and will look so cute with everything from a T-shirt and jeans to tiered dresses.
Best Vacation Dress Deal On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Signature Smocked Bodice Cotton Poplin Dress, $249 $165.99

Shop This
Nordstrom Signature
Smocked Bodice Cotton Poplin Dress
$165.99$249.00
Nordstrom
This little black dress is made for twirling on cobblestoned streets and cocktails by the beach. We love the fitted, smocked bodice and A-line silhouette. The cotton poplin material pretty much screams "dream vacation wardrobe."
Best Wedding Guest Dresses Deal At Nordstrom

Vince V-Neck Side Tie Satin Plissé Dress, $425 $269.99

If you're attending to a destination wedding any time soon, this elegant burgundy number, complete with romantic pleats and cinched waist, will guarantee some turned heads.
Best Travel Accessories Deal At Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Set, $98 $72.99

Shop This
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Travel Set
$72.99$98.00
Nordstrom
This fuzzy travel accessory set, which includes an eye mask, pull-up socks, and scrunchy, will give you the coziest snooze on board.
Best Hat Deal On Nordstrom

Brixton Jo Straw Rancher Hat, $99 $68.99

Shop This
Brixton
Jo Straw Rancher Hat
$68.99$99.00
Nordstrom
A wide-brimmed hat is our idea of the perfect finishing touch to a quiet luxury travel look, and it helps protect you from the sun, too. This high-quality straw hat offers 50+ UPF protection and is ever so stylish.
Best Sunscreen Deal On Nordstrom

Vacation Summer Sunscreen Duo, $41 $28

Shop This
Vacation
Leisure-enhancing Sunscreen Summer Sunscre...
$28.00$41.00
Nordstrom
You will be ready for some fun in the sun with Vacation's SPF 50 sunblock cream and SPF 30 sunscreen oil duo, which is discounted at the super low price of $28.
Best Travel Perfume Deal At Nordstrom

Diptyque Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Travel Discovery Set, $110 $78

Shop This
Diptyque
Eau De Parfum 3-piece Travel Discovery Set
$78.00$110.00
Nordstrom
Thanks to this limited-edition perfume set, featuring three of Dipyque's most iconic fragrances (that's Orpheon, Eau Rose, and Fleur de Peau), you will smell like a dream on your next getaway.
