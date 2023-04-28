Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Over the course of the last 10 years, we've been given quite a lot. My mom gave my sibling and me $20,000 over the course of a few years when she came into money. My partner's parents gave us $20,000 when they realized we really weren't going to have a wedding, and my dad gave us $10,000 for the same reason. His parents also shared about $55,000 when they received a family inheritance. I had a family death recently and was left $30,000 in the will, which we have not yet received. We've used this money to establish an investment and emergency savings, refinance our house and pay off debt.