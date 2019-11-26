“She appeared in my home and started to make pasta in front of me,” Nicolanti explains. “She didn’t ask me ‘How are you feeling?’ or say ‘Everything will be okay!’ She just started to speak about her life, her mom, her grandma, about the story of women. I realized what I was experiencing — loneliness — was something that happened to her first and to her mom. What she was doing in front of me was what generations before did: fighting to survive. In that moment, I realized I wanted to keep that tradition alive.”