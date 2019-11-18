Christmas trees, menorahs, and New Year's Eve fireworks aren't the only things that get lit during the holiday season. Many people — from your tipsy boss at the company party to your whiskey-swilling uncle at Thanksgiving — choose to celebrate this time of year with lots and lots (and lots) of drinking. The 2019 holiday season, however, might involve a little less of that, thanks to a growing trend toward teetotaling.
Over the past year, we've seen more booze-free bars opening their doors, restaurants adding non-alcoholic drink options to their cocktail menus, and the term #SoberCurious (not to mention #CaliforniaSober) trending on social media. But those looking to continue embracing that sober curious lifestyle throughout what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but is also often the booziest, are going to need something to sip on that still feels celebratory. Which is why we asked beverage experts to weigh in.
Ahead, bartenders, beverage directors, and mixologists from all across the country share their favorite festive booze-free drink recipes. With these non-alcoholic beverages, the holiday season will feel as merry and bright as ever.
