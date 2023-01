My Bougie Dog Can’t Get Enough Of This Fresh Food — & It’s 50% Off Just Fur You

Now let’s talk about pricing , which is one of the biggest deterrents to a fresh food diet. (If you don't want to subscribe just yet, you can also find Nom Nom at your local PetSmart stores in addition to PetSmart.com .) With Miso's plan, it would cost me $29.47 per week — that's definitely not nothing, taking into account that you could get a five-pound bag of kibble for about $20. However, Nom Nom is here to help you out in this department: With any new signup, you can(which ended up only $36.97 for Miso), which TBH, is not a bad deal at all. Of course, if you have a larger dog (or more than one), this price will vary. However, as any pet parent will tell you, it's hard to put a price on happy dogs and full bellies. Since Miso is still relatively young and healthy, I might do Nom Nom for dinner and his vet-approved kibble for breakfast to stretch each box, but if you have a senior dog or one with special dietary needs, then you may want to check with your vet to see if a fresh diet can benefit your furry friend. As for us? Miso is continuing to live his best life, happily fueled by Nom Nom.