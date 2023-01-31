My Bougie Dog Can’t Get Enough Of This Fresh Food — & It’s 50% Off Just Fur You

Pet food marketing teaches us to feed pets like family. But in the years since I adopted my rescue, Miso, I feel like a more apt adage would be "feed them like Gwyneth Paltrow." You see, my pampered pup has tried just about every other #aesthetic fresh dog food brand out there, and has developed quite a pallette for fancy dog food. Miso has tried and rated Farmer’s Dog (loved), Ollie (also loved), and Spot & Tango (mixed feelings), so I was pretty familiar with the space prior to trying Nom Nom, the latest pet startup brand to meet Miso's discerning presence.
Nom Nom’s whole thing is limited-ingredient, fresh food for dogs, and the company made it easy for me to figure out a plan that works best for my precious pup. After completing a pretty standard online quiz, Nom Nom made some recs based on Miso's age, breed, and other needs. From there, the pet-nutritionist-approved meals were prepped, portioned, and shipped to our apartment. Our Nom Nom package was packed with dry ice (and recyclable padding), so the packets were cold and fresh right when I unboxed everything. Even just looking at the individual food packets, I could clearly see bits of chicken, yellow squash, and carrot in the food. Before I opened it, Miso was literally jumping up for joy - this was a great sign, and yes, insanely cute.
What I loved immediately about Nom Nom is the size of the food pouches — they were a lot smaller than other brands Miso has previously tried. Since my pup is a wee Pomchi, custom-portioned packets make it *so* much easier for me to portion each meal out without any mess. (He received 175G pouches, which I split evenly for one day's breakfast and dinner.) Other brands we've tried have food packets that only come in one size, so in the past, I’ve put the entire packet into a separate container — also fine, but an extra step.
Since Miso hasn’t tolerated beef super well in the past, I opted for Nom Nom’s Chicken Cuisine recipe. (They also have pork and turkey options, and you can mix, rotate or switch them up whenever you'd like.) I transitioned him off his previous food over a week, and I’m happy to report that things were pretty stable in the number two department.
Now let’s talk about pricing, which is one of the biggest deterrents to a fresh food diet. (If you don't want to subscribe just yet, you can also find Nom Nom at your local PetSmart stores in addition to PetSmart.com.) With Miso's plan, it would cost me $29.47 per week — that's definitely not nothing, taking into account that you could get a five-pound bag of kibble for about $20. However, Nom Nom is here to help you out in this department: With any new signup, you can get 50% off a two-week trial (which ended up only $36.97 for Miso), which TBH, is not a bad deal at all. Of course, if you have a larger dog (or more than one), this price will vary. However, as any pet parent will tell you, it's hard to put a price on happy dogs and full bellies. Since Miso is still relatively young and healthy, I might do Nom Nom for dinner and his vet-approved kibble for breakfast to stretch each box, but if you have a senior dog or one with special dietary needs, then you may want to check with your vet to see if a fresh diet can benefit your furry friend. As for us? Miso is continuing to live his best life, happily fueled by Nom Nom.
