How Good Is No7’s New Future Renew Skincare Range? We Found Out

A British beauty staple for over 85 years, many will recognize No7 from the bathroom shelves of their moms, aunts, grandmothers, and friends even if they've never tried it themselves. And while No7's makeup line has become well-known in the US, its science-backed skincare products have always been at the core of the brand. So when we heard that the new No7 skincare range, Future Renew, has been in the pipeline for 15 years, it’s safe to say we were intrigued. Clearly we weren't the only ones, since when it was first released in the UK, five months' worth of stock sold out in just one day.
The three-product range contains a new "super peptide blend" technology, which the brand claims is a world first. This technology works to reverse signs of skin damage, "including poor skin texture and uneven tone, a lack of skin firmness, dullness, dryness and lines and wrinkles," according to Dr. Mike Bell, No7’s Head of Science Research.
Grabbing the opportunity to put these claims to the test, four R29 editors swapped out our usual skincare routines for No7's Future Renew range. Now, one month on, this is what we honestly think about the latest beauty hype. (You'll also get a sneak peek of some editors' review of No7's Future Renew SPF day cream, which is currently only available in the UK, and will hit US markets in 2024.)
No7's new Future Renew line includes three products to help with skin damage repair — a day and night face serum, a day and night eye serum, and a night cream. Each of these products features No7's new exclusive Pepticology formula, a peptide blend that "supports the skin’s natural self-repair process." They also all include antioxidant blends that claim to make skin brighter, hyaluronic acid to plump skin, niacinamide to improve skin tone and texture, and rice proteins that purport to protect skin from environmental factors.
No7's Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum is meant to be applied as the first step of your streamlined skincare routine in the morning and evening, and promises to reverse signs of skin damage in as little as four weeks. Th e brand recommends that users follow up with the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, uneven texture, and a lack of skin elasticity. The third step for nighttime is to generously apply the Future Renew Damage Reversal Night Cream to your face and neck and let it do its magic overnight for more nourished, hydrated, and smoother skin.
"As a new fan of No7's skincare-ingredient makeup products, I was eager to test out the Future Renew line before hit US shelves. I'm also a fan of a using as few skincare products as possible, both to save time and because I have combination skin so my T-zone can get very oily very quickly with too much product. I was initially shocked by the serums' lightweight jelly-like formulas, since most serums I've used are oil-based. The closest consistency I can compare it to is Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser, which I've been using in the mornings before applying my No7 skincare.
I really love the eye serum because it also serves as an eye cream and an eye primer for me. I've noticed a slight decrease in the appearance of my under eyes' fine lines, especially because it seems to keep my makeup from seeping into deep under eye creases by the end of the day. The face serum is also really soothing and nourishing — I apply three pumps on my face and neck, and I instantly feel hydrated and get a dewy (not greasy) glow, which I've recently gotten some compliments on. And while I haven't used the night cream as diligently as the serums — mostly because I fear my bangs getting oily while I sleep — when I do use it, I wake up with my skin feeling moisturized and supple, and I'm so here for that, since I leave my fan on all night during the warmer months, which tends to dry out my skin."
"If you read my review after a week of using the new No7 Future Renew range, you’ll know that the night cream was my favorite product of the lot. The gel-cream consistency means it’s light but substantially hydrating and I loved the subtle dewiness it lent my skin — so much so, I used it in the morning, too, layered under sunscreen. After almost a month of using it morning and night, I’ve come to the end of the tub. I had high hopes that this would minimize the lines on my forehead but 28 days later, I haven’t noticed a difference. That said, it worked wonders on the very fine lines under my eyes.
Now, you don’t need me to tell you that there is nothing wrong with skin texture. Fine lines and wrinkles are a normal and natural part of aging, and that’s a privilege. But I love makeup and it often gathers in those creases, making my skin look dry. Since using these products, including the eye serum, those lines have improved and my makeup sits more seamlessly on my skin. I also like that it doesn’t break me out in spots like most moisturizers so it’s perfect for oily, acne-prone skin."
"A month later and, apart from one week of intense hay fever symptoms, I’ve been dedicated to my Future Renew routine. Probably more dedicated than usual, thanks to its simplicity — I still love that it's a three-parter that takes care of my daily SPF. It makes life so much easier in the mornings. I do think the serum is working its magic; the fine stress lines on my forehead (I’m an eyebrow-raiser) have been minimized a little. Mostly though, it's the quality and texture of my skin that has improved the most. Usually I have little bumps along my jaw and neck — texture that flares up when I’m stressed or it's that time of the month. With a month of No7’s Future Renew range under my belt, this texture has calmed down considerably and my jawline and neck are so much smoother.
Saying this, my dry skin has been feeling a little too parched for my liking, especially since a bout of hay fever caused my eyes to puff up considerably and the skin around my nose and eyes to grow red and flaky. If you read my first week review, you know that I like to go to bed slathered in moisture so, to soothe my irritated skin, I’ve recently been reintroducing my tried-and-true Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and Magic Eye Rescue in my nighttime routine. These, along with No7’s Future Renew serum and night cream, have helped me wake up with renewed, dewy skin."
"I’ve spoken before of my long-term love for No7 and I’m not done raving about the brand just yet. But one month into using the Future Renew face routine, I have made some changes. While the day cream is my go-to for much-needed moisture and a quick hit of sun protection each morning (I layer SPF50 on top if spending more time outside), I have brought back my beloved Medik8 vitamin C serum. Combining the two gives a glow to my complexion, plumps up my skin, and counts as two core elements of my failsafe CSA skincare routine.
At night, I still reach for the serum and the night cream for a quick and easy end to the day. The serum is slightly greasy on my face, making it a no-go for daytime, but the night cream locks in all that goodness each evening. Once or twice a week, I swap out the serum for a retinol, like CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum, to keep on top of all my skin needs. So far, it seems to be working. Fine lines have reduced, my skin texture has improved, and it actually feels (and looks) smoother than ever before. I’ve started receiving compliments from friends, too, so clearly the results aren’t only visible to me up close."
