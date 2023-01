Period Be Damned, I’m Going To Have Sex This Valentine’s Day (Thanks To Nixit)

There is one advantage to period sex, however. Blood can act as a natural lubricant, so, once blocked, things can get a little dry. That's where Nixit's lube comes in. The organic, water-based lube requires only a pump or two to keep slick as long as you want and is totally safe to use with condoms. Plus, Nixit recommends using it to help with menstrual cup insertion, if that's something you need some extra glide for.Though leaks are an extreme rarity, this bundle also comes with cleansing wipes to pick up stray droplets (or if you need to empty your cup on the go) as well as a foaming wash for the cup so you can keep it clean once your flow finally stops. The folks at Nixit have truly thought of everything, and I appreciate that they seem to have put in as much thought into period sex as I have. And I'm especially grateful that includes making sure my Valentine's Day sex plans remain undisturbed.Whether your plans are with a partner, a tryst, or a toy, you can get yours, too, period be damned.