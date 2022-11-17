This Winter-Ready Skin-Care Routine Will Have You Glowing All Season Long

If you're looking at your current beauty routine and feeling utterly unprepared for the ever-changing weather (you know, when it goes from mildly chilly to freezing), take it as a sign to overhaul your regime with something new and different. That's where Nip+Fab's new Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 collection comes in. Powered by an unbeatable hyaluronic acid formulation, this lineup promises to hydrate without leaving you feeling greasy. And through November 30, use our R29-reader-exclusive promo code HYDRATE10 to get 10% off the entire Hyaluronic Fix range. Yours truly, a skin-care-obsessed writer, tried out the core routine for a month to bring you nothing but the truth in my findings. And I am not kidding when I say that I absolutely loved these products. My skin has never looked more glowy and hydrated, and it's no longer breakout central — which is a really hard balance to pull off when talking about ultra-rich products. Interested in more detail? Keep on scrolling to read my full review on each of the four must-have products from Nip+Fab.
The full Hyaluronic Fix collection includes the Cleansing Cream, Micellar Cleansing Pads, a hydrating serum called the Concentrate, and the Hybrid Gel Cream. You can use these items alone, but, purchased together, it's a super-convenient (and more affordable) way to try out the entire range and a good option for anyone revamping their routine. I highly recommend trying all of them out if you want your skin to be hydrated without worrying that you might break out because they really do work best when used all at once.
Described as gentle and fragrance-free, this gel cleanser is suitable for all skin types (including sensitive) and promises to clean the skin of impurities without stripping it. It features two types of molecular weight hyaluronic acid — one that’s denser, so it penetrates deeper into the layers of skin, and the other one lighter — to get a powerful combination of both deep and surface-level hydration. I really really loved this cleanser. The scent is just like how other fragrance-free products smell, think Clinique or dermatologist-prescribed products, but for a lot less. It just feels like it's working and there's science backing it, you know what I mean? It's exactly what my skin needs in the winter. It's meant to be paired with the Micellar Cleansing Pads for double cleansing, and that combination is to die for. It'll leave your skin feeling so so clean, it's crazy. I also have used each product alone (one in the morning and one at night), and that worked well, too. Exactly as promised, the cream cleanser left my skin ultra-smooth and cleaned without any film or dryness in sight.
The ultimate answer to our depressed-and-stressed lazy-girl prayers, these Micellar Cleansing Pads are it. The 100% biodegradable (made from plant-based fabric) pads are both cleansing and hydrating — plus, they're gentle enough to use around the eyes. They have the same elements as the cream cleanser but in micellar and pad form. And, since micellar water is just micelles (tiny balls of cleansing oil suspended in water), you don't have to rinse afterward. I use these in the morning when I've inevitably woken up late, and I need something quick and easy that works. While they’re not meant to completely replace your cleanser, these are a good option when all you need is a quick swipe to get rid of dirt, impurities, and makeup. You can also use these before the cleanser on days when you have a lot of make up to remove, or if you're already on the double-cleansing train.
Promising to sink into your skin immediately and plumped it, the Concentrate 2% drops have the same active ingredients as the rest of the Hyaluronic Fix Extreme line: high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, tremella for an added moisture shot that tackles fine lines and wrinkles, and polyglutamic acid (a hydrator that can hold four times more water than hyaluronic acid). These drops sink right into your skin as soon as you massage it in, and it's so fast I almost couldn't believe it. It's absolutely excellent as a pre-makeup base.
You've never had a moisturizer quite like this one. The Hybrid Gel Cream is a lightweight, water-based moisturizer that hydrates without leaving your face greasy. You'll be left wondering how this liquid-like gel can be so hydrating without feeling heavy on your skin. The texture is incredibly light but it leaves my face super smooth all day long. Just like the concentrate, this gel-cream sinks in right away. Whenever I use any moisturizer, I'm cautiously optimistic. My skin is on the drier side with the occasional pimple here and there if I'm on my period or if I use too many heavy products. So, when it comes to a product line that's all about hydration (and little else), I was worried — especially about this gel-cream moisturizer. But the results really shocked me, after using it as the end of my routine, I felt properly prepared to tackle the cold weather without feeling like I was about to grow a pimple by the next day.
