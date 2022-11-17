This Winter-Ready Skin-Care Routine Will Have You Glowing All Season Long

You've never had a moisturizer quite like this one. The Hybrid Gel Cream is a lightweight, water-based moisturizer that hydrates without leaving your face greasy. You'll be left wondering how this liquid-like gel can be so hydrating without feeling heavy on your skin. The texture is incredibly light but it leaves my face super smooth all day long. Just like the concentrate, this gel-cream sinks in right away. Whenever I use any moisturizer, I'm cautiously optimistic. My skin is on the drier side with the occasional pimple here and there if I'm on my period or if I use too many heavy products. So, when it comes to a product line that's all about hydration (and little else), I was worried — especially about this gel-cream moisturizer. But the results really shocked me, after using it as the end of my routine, I felt properly prepared to tackle the cold weather without feeling like I was about to grow a pimple by the next day.