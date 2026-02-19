I Took Trend Inspo From The R29 Lookbook To Dress Up For NYFW
As a fashion writer, dressing up for New York Fashion Week is both exhilarating and daunting to me (especially during the February shows when a winter coat can make or break your outfit). Do I opt for an all-black, NY journalist uniform? Do I try to go all out like one of the Getty-photographed fashion darlings? Or do I dress on-theme for specific shows? Decisions, decisions!
At this point, I’ve grown accustomed to the chaos and long days of NYFW, so I like to plan my outfits well ahead of time. When I was planning out this season’s looks for seven straight days, I predominately considered pieces that I’d feel most comfortable in — because when I left my BK home, I certainly wasn’t going back to do a not-so-quick change in the middle of my packed schedule.
Leaning on the Refinery29’s Winter 2026 Lookbook for some outfit inspiration, I decided that — with what I already had in my closet and what brands graciously leant to me for the week — I’d put my own twist on “The Demuralist” look (with hints of The Weather-Maxxer and The Holiday Host aesthetics) for Day 2 of NYFW.
In this reimagined Roaring Twenties look: “The all-black uniform gets a festive lift here with sequins and quietly elegant accessories.” While I’m not the most sparkly person, I took bits and pieces from this modern flapper aesthetic and styled a glam look that could take me from day to night, across the city, and confidently into five designers’ runway shows.
Ahead, see how I interpreted R29’s stylist-vetted Demuralist trend, the exact pieces I wore (including an on-trend hat moment), and outfit inspo to get you through the rest of the frigid winter in style.
Some themes of "The Demuralist" include dark palettes, luxe details, and rich textures. “We wanted to lean into this idea of the ‘20s and that being a reference point for celebration,” stylist Christine Nicholson told me behind the scenes of the R29 photoshoot. “We kept the idea of craftsmanship as it relates to things like beading, but made it feel new and fresh.”
Taking style cues (but not hard and fast rules) from the lookbook, I opted for my black Madewell x Alexa Chung oversized corduroy blazer, rather than a statement dress. I just love the thick fabric and unexpected bright-white buttons. I doubled down on the textures of this look by wearing a white ribbed sweater with fluffy wrist cuffs (that perfectly peeked out from my blazer sleeves) from Cupshe. And while the R29 model was styled in funky culottes under her drop-waist dress, I chose my unassumingly stretchy and comfy trousers from Lululemon that I knew would keep my legs warm.
With my base layers offering a more masculine silhouette, it then came time to jazz up the look with feminine flapper energy through accessorizing.
The Demuralist look consists of long sequined gloves (Note: opera gloves were everywhere during NYFW!), fuzzy Mary Jane heels, and, of course, a spectacular headpiece. And to my delight, I knew just the pieces that would give a similar festive and vintage flair, that felt wearable; not just editorial.
I excitedly whipped out the funky magenta fur mittens I had purchased as a tween. (While they at one point revolted me, they’re of course back in style and add a touch of whimsy to every winter outfit.) I also slipped on my burgundy Vivaia knit waterproof boots, which were the perfect touch of color and texture (and sensible for the snowy streets).
The cherry on top of this '20s-esque look came about while rummaging through TJ Maxx (my favorite pastime). I stumbled on a burgundy faux fur trapper-like hat that felt like it was from a past era, and knew I wanted to wear it during NYFW.
The final touch (that I picked up just one day before NYFW) was an incredible faux fur scarf-shawl-hybrid from Miss Circle. It was so luxe and dramatic, and helped me channel some flapper energy. (It also brought me the biggest compliments from industry peers throughout the day!)
While translating a bold editorial photoshoot fashion look into a wearable IRL look was at first daunting, the final outcome wound up being one of my favorite NYFW outfits to date.
Taking notes from the R29 Lookbook helped inspire an outfit I may have never put together otherwise. In the end, my interpretation had me feeling festive, comfortable, confident, and most importantly, like myself. And I can say with confidence that you have to try it for yourself too.
