New York Fashion Week Street Style Is Giving Us Transitional Outfit Inspo
Fashion month is in full swing — with Copenhagen Fashion Week in our rearview mirror and New York Fashion Week officially starting off the season — with inspiring spring/summer 2026 runways. And while the shows look to the future of fashion, we’ve been scouting the streets for what’s hot right now. NYFW attendees have been going all out with their outfits, dressing for cool early-fall days while embracing a fresh spring mentality. And that’s given us a masterclass in transitional-weather dressing.
From rich colors (especially jewel tones) and elevated basics (à la white button-up tops) to strategic layering (a statement coat can make a look), the NYFW street style outfits are the perfect inspiration for your own fall wardrobe refresh. Whether you’re considering styling (or buying) barrel-leg pants, a shaggy coat, knee-high boots, or a statement top-handle bag, scroll on for outfit inspo from the best NYFW looks we’ve seen so far.