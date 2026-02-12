ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Beauty

The Best Haircut Trends From New York Fashion Week So Far

Jacqueline Kilikita
Last Updated February 12, 2026, 6:30 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
New York might be painfully cold, but that hasn’t stopped the fashion pack from dressing up and descending on the city’s icy thoroughfares.  
From boxy blazers to leather trenches, this season’s street style is a lesson in mastering outfits for freezing conditions — but it’s the haircuts that are really catching our attention. 
Butterfly layers, blunt bobs, and grown-out pixies are just a handful of the cuts we’ve spotted so far, and as the week continues, we’re expecting plenty more.  
In need of some haircut inspiration? Look no further. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from Hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT