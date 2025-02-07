The Best Haircut Trends From New York Fashion Week Street Style So Far

With New York Fashion Week underway, the most obvious place to scout for fresh haircut inspiration would be backstage. But while the myriad looks dreamed up by talented hairstylists are certainly something to behold, some of the coolest cuts can actually be spotted on the city’s street stylers.
Sure, the outfits tend to take precedence over hair, but a good cut can totally transform an aesthetic. This season alone, we’ve spotted razor-sharp bobs, ‘90s layers and, anything-but-boring medium-length chops to name a few styles.
Without further ado, here are our favorites straight from NYC’s bustling streets this fashion week.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.