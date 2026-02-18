ADVERTISEMENT
The Winter 2026 NYFW Trends I’m Most Excited For

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated February 18, 2026, 9:48 PM
Photos: Courtesy of Aknvas, 7 For All Mankind, and Kim Shui.
Over the last week, New York City proved its status as a fashion capital of the world, with talented designers showcasing creative collections on the runways, in the streets, and on our feeds. From "let them eat cake" aesthetics and double-duty bags to fringed frocks and leather opera gloves, New York Fashion Week brought statement fashion trends and serious 2026 outfit inspo to the forefront.

In order to get the front-row scoop on what will be huge for the fall and winter of 2026, I attended so many fashion shows and presentations that my heels hurt and phone was always on the brink of losing power. The endeavor was more than worth it because I found the standout trends (that I think you can start implementing into your wardrobe while it's still cold!). The wonderfully disheveled indie sleaze look and head-to-toe animal prints that dominated New York’s runways are especially great for party looks, while brooches and headwear can add flair to any winter outfit.

Ahead, see which brands — from New York staples like Tory Burch to NYFW debuts like that of designer-denim staple 7 For All Mankind — took on similar trends in their own unique points of view. Then shop styles to get the looks.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Vintage-Inspired Brooches for Today

Photos: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch, Cult Gaia, and Caroline Zimbalist.
Wondering what the stand-out accessory of the A/W 2026 shows were? It wasn’t just one shoe trend or a particular purse or a statement necklace. It was the brooch. Ranging from metal sculptures from the likes of Caroline Herrera, Cult Gaia, and Tory Burch; crystal cascades courtesy of Collina Strada; 3D glass florals by Caroline Zimbalist; and Sergio Hudson’s fabric-covered designs, many brands put their seal of approval on a vintage staple.

These modern designs might look out of place in your grandmother’s jewelry box (but that doesn’t mean she won’t want to borrow your baubles from time to time!). Pin them to your sweater, winter coat, or to secure your scarf for fashion and function.
shop 4 products
COS
Twisted Ribbon Pin Brooch
BUY
$69.00
COS
Florise
Big Floral Red Brooch
BUY
$157.00
Wolf & Badger
Madewell
Wishbone Brooch
BUY
$35.99$48.00
Madewell
Anthropologie
Small Beaded Icon Brooch
BUY
$19.95$28.00
Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Animals Gone Wild

Photos: Courtesy of Sergio Hudson, Kim Shui, Anna Sui, and Markarian.
I can confidently say that animal prints will never go out of style. In fact, they’ve essentially become neutrals that can seamlessly integrate into everyone's wardrobes today. This season, brands like Anna Sui, Norma Kamali, Ralph Lauren, and Ulla Johnson tapped the fan-favorite cheetah and leopard prints. Looking to find inspiration from other corners of the animal kingdom? Kim Shui and Markarian introduced tiger prints, while Kate Hundley and Sergio Hudson offered snakeskin sets, and Bronx and Banco sent out a zebra purse.

Animal illustrations were also big sources of inspiration, as Alix of Bohemia featured a whole zoo worth of animal prints and embellishments (think: giraffes and monkeys!). Swans also popped up across Tanner Fletcher outerwear and Aknvas button-downs if avian-inspired looks are more your style.
shop 4 products
Gap
Tiger Print Calf Hair Belt
BUY
$71.00$79.95
Gap
Damson Madder
Leopard Pixie Bomber Jacket
BUY
$225.00
Damson Madder
Schutz
Dellia Up Casual Boot
BUY
$208.60$298.00
Schutz
Loeffler Randall
Kenzie Zebra Mini Bag
BUY
$295.00
Loeffler Randall
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

The Grunge & Indie Sleaze Scene

Photos: Courtesy of Collina Strada, Bronx and Banco, 7 For All Mankind, and Coach.
For those of us who crave nostalgia, it’s exciting to note that the ‘90s and early 2000s have never been more back! Specifically, moody grunge and indie sleaze party-girl aesthetics are having a moment, with dark palettes, messy styling, and even disheveled, slept-in hair (look no further than Collina Strada’s models for proof). Plaid prints featured heavily in the anchor pieces of several collections, including Coach’s youthful blazers as well as Collina Strada’s and Private Policy’s dresses.

The 7 For All Mankind runway show was also a master class in early-aughts styling, down to the energy and even the models’ viral walks. Think, lots of layering, all-denim-everything, skinny scarves, platform pumps, jumbo shoulder bags, and chunky jewelry all together — because in this case, more is more.
shop 4 products
Chopova Lowena
Metal Carabiner Necklace
BUY
$157.00$215.00
SSENSE
ASOS DESIGN
Hanky Hem Maxi Skirt In Check
BUY
$69.99
ASOS
Marc Jacobs
The Cristina Satchel
BUY
$458.00
Marc Jacobs
Steve Madden
Scotlyn Stacked Leather Heels
BUY
$149.95
Steve Madden
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Hat Attack

Photos: Courtesy of Christian Cowan, Aknvas, Advisry, and Private Policy.
Bundling up in the cold has never looked so chic. Hats and headpieces served as the cherry on top of this season’s runway looks, serving inspiration for right now and next winter. Designers especially made the case for having headwear for every outfit and event, no matter how casual or fancy. Designs included chic pillbox hats and caps that tie around the neck (Christian Cowan), fur trapper hats and headbands (Aknvas and Bronc and Banco), oversized knit silhouettes (Advisry), extra-long beanies (Private Policy), lace skull caps (Prabal Gurung and LaQuan Smith), and beaded head coverings (Jane Wade) across womenswear and menswear alike.

The impossibly stylish A$AP Rocky even wore a fur trapper to close out the NYFW debut of his brand AWGE, giving hats a celebrity stamp of approval!
shop 4 products
Zara
Faux Fur Aviator Hat
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Sea
Ethel Hat
BUY
$165.00
Sea
Comme des Garçons Girl
Red Bow Beanie
BUY
$338.00$545.00
SSENSE
Lele Sadoughi
Heather Wool Felt Pillbox Hat
BUY
$225.00
Lele Sadoughi
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

All Laced Up

Photos: Courtesy of Meruert Tolegen, Gabe Gordon, Elena Velez, and Contessa Mills.
While the collections that New York City’s designers showed this season weren’t as stiff or structured as some in the past, lacing still showed up as a major throughline. For proof, look no further than Adeam's, Elena Velez's, and Meruert Tolegen’s not-so-basic corsets and dresses.

Those seeking more casual interpretations of the trend can turn to Kate Hundley’s lace-up puffer jacket, which is proof that your winter puffer can not only not ruin your outfit; it can make your entire look. Gabe Gordon’s lace-up knit skirt also feels as right for après ski as it does for a Saturday athleisure look. Laces even made their way into the models’ hair at Caroline Zimbalist as an unexpected hairstyle trend.
shop 4 products
Eloquii
Plus Lace Up Denim Jacket
BUY
$89.97$149.95
Eloquii
Jeffrey Campbell
Verbier-f Boot
BUY
$266.00$380.00
Revolve
Amber Ibarreche X Urban Outfitters
Perfectly Plaid Lace-up Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
American Eagle
Lace-up Sweater
BUY
$44.95$49.95
American Eagle
