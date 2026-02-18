The Winter 2026 NYFW Trends I’m Most Excited For
Over the last week, New York City proved its status as a fashion capital of the world, with talented designers showcasing creative collections on the runways, in the streets, and on our feeds. From "let them eat cake" aesthetics and double-duty bags to fringed frocks and leather opera gloves, New York Fashion Week brought statement fashion trends and serious 2026 outfit inspo to the forefront.
In order to get the front-row scoop on what will be huge for the fall and winter of 2026, I attended so many fashion shows and presentations that my heels hurt and phone was always on the brink of losing power. The endeavor was more than worth it because I found the standout trends (that I think you can start implementing into your wardrobe while it's still cold!). The wonderfully disheveled indie sleaze look and head-to-toe animal prints that dominated New York’s runways are especially great for party looks, while brooches and headwear can add flair to any winter outfit.
Ahead, see which brands — from New York staples like Tory Burch to NYFW debuts like that of designer-denim staple 7 For All Mankind — took on similar trends in their own unique points of view. Then shop styles to get the looks.
Vintage-Inspired Brooches for Today
Wondering what the stand-out accessory of the A/W 2026 shows were? It wasn’t just one shoe trend or a particular purse or a statement necklace. It was the brooch. Ranging from metal sculptures from the likes of Caroline Herrera, Cult Gaia, and Tory Burch; crystal cascades courtesy of Collina Strada; 3D glass florals by Caroline Zimbalist; and Sergio Hudson’s fabric-covered designs, many brands put their seal of approval on a vintage staple.
These modern designs might look out of place in your grandmother’s jewelry box (but that doesn’t mean she won’t want to borrow your baubles from time to time!). Pin them to your sweater, winter coat, or to secure your scarf for fashion and function.
Animals Gone Wild
I can confidently say that animal prints will never go out of style. In fact, they’ve essentially become neutrals that can seamlessly integrate into everyone's wardrobes today. This season, brands like Anna Sui, Norma Kamali, Ralph Lauren, and Ulla Johnson tapped the fan-favorite cheetah and leopard prints. Looking to find inspiration from other corners of the animal kingdom? Kim Shui and Markarian introduced tiger prints, while Kate Hundley and Sergio Hudson offered snakeskin sets, and Bronx and Banco sent out a zebra purse.
Animal illustrations were also big sources of inspiration, as Alix of Bohemia featured a whole zoo worth of animal prints and embellishments (think: giraffes and monkeys!). Swans also popped up across Tanner Fletcher outerwear and Aknvas button-downs if avian-inspired looks are more your style.
The Grunge & Indie Sleaze Scene
For those of us who crave nostalgia, it’s exciting to note that the ‘90s and early 2000s have never been more back! Specifically, moody grunge and indie sleaze party-girl aesthetics are having a moment, with dark palettes, messy styling, and even disheveled, slept-in hair (look no further than Collina Strada’s models for proof). Plaid prints featured heavily in the anchor pieces of several collections, including Coach’s youthful blazers as well as Collina Strada’s and Private Policy’s dresses.
The 7 For All Mankind runway show was also a master class in early-aughts styling, down to the energy and even the models’ viral walks. Think, lots of layering, all-denim-everything, skinny scarves, platform pumps, jumbo shoulder bags, and chunky jewelry all together — because in this case, more is more.
Hat Attack
Bundling up in the cold has never looked so chic. Hats and headpieces served as the cherry on top of this season’s runway looks, serving inspiration for right now and next winter. Designers especially made the case for having headwear for every outfit and event, no matter how casual or fancy. Designs included chic pillbox hats and caps that tie around the neck (Christian Cowan), fur trapper hats and headbands (Aknvas and Bronc and Banco), oversized knit silhouettes (Advisry), extra-long beanies (Private Policy), lace skull caps (Prabal Gurung and LaQuan Smith), and beaded head coverings (Jane Wade) across womenswear and menswear alike.
The impossibly stylish A$AP Rocky even wore a fur trapper to close out the NYFW debut of his brand AWGE, giving hats a celebrity stamp of approval!
All Laced Up
While the collections that New York City’s designers showed this season weren’t as stiff or structured as some in the past, lacing still showed up as a major throughline. For proof, look no further than Adeam's, Elena Velez's, and Meruert Tolegen’s not-so-basic corsets and dresses.
Those seeking more casual interpretations of the trend can turn to Kate Hundley’s lace-up puffer jacket, which is proof that your winter puffer can not only not ruin your outfit; it can make your entire look. Gabe Gordon’s lace-up knit skirt also feels as right for après ski as it does for a Saturday athleisure look. Laces even made their way into the models’ hair at Caroline Zimbalist as an unexpected hairstyle trend.
