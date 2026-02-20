For now, the bright spots and the designers that see fashion for all will keep me going. As Curwen said after his show: "Those who are told ‘no’ the most in the industry are the ones we pay the most attention to." In doing so, Curwen and designers like him set themselves apart from the crowded field of brands all targeting the least populous market (aka straight sizes). Here’s hoping the industry gets on board with this more expansive view of who belongs in fashion, and other designers see the opportunity that true inclusion presents, for both business and the human obligation.