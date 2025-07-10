Black & Unbothered When There’s A Heatwave In New York City
The main character of the summer has already emerged and it’s the heat. A few weeks ago when I headed to New York City for a weekend of work (meetings and team bonding) and pleasure (Cowboy Carter, baby!), it was just before the weather went from refreshingly sunny and breezy to oppressively hot and almost unbearable, when stepping outside meant being hit with a wall of thick steam while drenched in sweat. Not cute when your hair is done — I've said multiple prayers for my leave out! — and you’re trying to look cute in that immaculate vacay outfit.
But I’ve got good news. I was staying in the perfect place for a hot weekend: The Virgin Hotels New York City.
NYC might not be the spot you think of immediately when you think a destination with temperatures that soar into the 90s℉ or 100s℉ , but I promise there’s still fun to be had — even in the blistering heat. Let me be clear that I know how serious and dangerous the heat can be, so my first piece of advice is to stay safe, hydrate, and if it's too hot, stay inside. That said, I’ve got you covered for the cooler summer days too, because there’s no better place in the world than New York City in the summer — rain, shine, or sweltering. I said what I said! So if you’re planning a trip to NYC and you need some options for a long weekend, a last-minute staycay, or just a good ol’ getaway, I’ve got you covered with these tips and recommendations.
Virgin Hotels NYC, Where Hot Girls Go to Cool Off
I'm not going to lie, at first I was skeptical about Virgin Hotels New York City's location. I usually stay in Brooklyn or on the Lower East Side so when I found out that VHNYC is nestled in the heart of Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, I didn't want to be too close to Times Square (yes, I'm very bad at directions), packed shoulder-to-shoulder with tourists. But that's not what I got at all. Virgin Hotels New York City is close to iconic landmarks, like Times Square, the Empire State Building, and Madison Square Garden. So if you want to see those sights, you absolutely can. You're also surrounded by world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment options, like the Theater District. The hotel is more than a place to sleep, it's an experience, and the location was perfect.
You've got Chelsea just steps to the west, and the Flatiron District to the south. The neighborhood is vibrant and trendy, the quintessential live–work–play combination that the city is known for. One night, my friend and I hit up Pergola, a super cool hookah bar with a great vibe and even better drinks and I only had to walk five minutes to get back to the hotel. It's a well-lit and safe area and, thankfully, if it was one of those suffocatingly hot nights, stumbling a few blocks home (in heels, might I add) would have been just fine too.
And if the pavement does feel like it might start bubbling, the hotel's lobby AC is consistently at a refreshingly cool temperature. The vibe is effortlessly sexy. Think bold red accents, vinyl booths, curated playlists, and ice-cold welcome drinks. And upstairs, you've got The Pool Club. Here's how the hotel's website describes it: "Consider paradise found. New York's newest rooftop pool destination is here. Escape to our fourth floor oasis for sun-kissed cocktails, bright bar snacks, and rooftop revelry - sunscreen and sunglasses at the ready." I couldn't have described it better myself. The space definitely lives up to the description and it's the ideal spot for cooling off.
Rooftop Drinks at Everdene = Pre-Gaming With Altitude
Everdene, the hotel’s indoor-outdoor bar and lounge, is the place to be during a summer weekend. Even if it's 98°F at 6 p.m., the space is perfect. You can choose to stay inside at the bar area (which is cool-looking and cool) or you can pop outside to enjoy the rooftop skyline vibes: expansive views of Manhattan, glowing golden in the late afternoon sun and as dusk falls, they start to literally twinkle with city lights.
You can order a frozen cocktail that may melt faster than your lip gloss or you can opt for, like I did, a crisp chilled rosé (with a delicious side of fries and salmon) or a spicy margarita on ice with a smoky mezcal kick. As you're sipping on cocktails, you're surrounded by lush planter boxes, pops of wildflowers, wooden accents, and soft lighting that give the terrace a warm, garden‑party feel — even in the midst of the city. And the views? Unreal. The Empire State Building looked like it was trying out for a music video.
Speaking of scenes fit for a music video, the crowd was a mix of stylish tourists, locals in oversized linen, and a handful of girls I knew were also going to add another unforgettable experience to their NYC weekends: seeing Beyoncé live. Based on their rhinestone eyeliner and coordinated cowboy hats, it was clear I wasn't the only one pre-gaming before the big show. I didn’t officially meet anyone, but we exchanged the universal Beyhive nod. Real ones know.
City Views & Cowboy Moods: A Queen Bey Countdown
As golden-hour sunlight spilled through the floor-to-ceiling windows of my room (they call them “Chambers”), the city skyline stretched out before me like a movie set — buildings glowing, traffic buzzing faintly below, and the excitement of the night ahead already buzzing — I couldn't help but feel so incredibly lucky to not only be in NYC, but to be staying in a beautiful boutique hotel, and to be seeing my favorite artist of all time. And in a city like NYC, there's always a concert to go to.
The room itself was a blend of sleek modern design and cozy luxury: crisp white linens, rich leather accents, and clever vanity lighting that made getting concert-ready feel like preparing for a red carpet. I queue'd up Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album on the Bluetooth speaker (of course), letting her vocals set the mood while I sipped chilled Red Bull from the minibar. The rest of the room was peak staycation chic — plush king bed, glam vanity area, and most importantly: blackout curtains and glorious, silent air conditioning. I spent about 20 minutes in front of the mirror with cold jade rollers before in one of the room's two distinct spaces: the dressing room and there's the sleeping lounge, perfect for getting glam before a big night out. The beds are plush, the views stretch across the city, and there's no shortage of Instagrammable corners. I even recorded my GRWM Cowboy Carter edition reel in my room and it served up the best backdrop while I, well, served.
With my denim on denim on denim catching every glint of sunlight, the room felt electric with anticipation, like I wasn't just getting dressed, like I was stepping into a night I'd never forget. One final look in the mirror, one last lyric belted out with my bestie, and I was off to MetLife for the time of my life.
The Post-Show Glow-Up (And Cool Down)
Back at Virgin Hotels NYC, I did the only logical thing: ordered more fries, took a cold shower, and FaceTimed my best friend while sitting in a hotel robe and reliving every moment. The Virgin had just the right post-concert atmosphere: not too loud, not too quiet, and plenty of space to decompress (or gossip). I ended the night watching Beyoncé TikToks under a cold sheet mask in bed with the AC blasting. Perfection.
If you want a hotel that understands the assignment, Virgin Hotels NYC is it. It’s stylish, fun, centrally located, and built for the kind of high-energy, high-heat weekend that turns into a core memory. Just pack the portable fan. And sunglasses. And maybe a second portable fan.
