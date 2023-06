I Live In New York City, Make $35k A Year, & Spent $355 On Self Care This Week

10 p.m. — At the ripe age of 25 I decided that I wanted to learn how to play the cello. It was important for me to have an excuse to leave my house once a week, have a goal to work towards, and do something creative and fun as an outlet. Hobbies as adults are so important and something I think about a lot. There was an amazing post from Grace Atwood on her blog The Stripe about trying new things as an adult and the comments were so validating and uplifting. Once a week I take a cello across town on two subways to work with my instructor in person. The lessons are $40 and I pay $50 a month to rent a cello. It has been difficult but rewarding, and I definitely recommend taking a small and safe risk to anyone who feels like they are in a rut.