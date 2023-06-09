I Live In New York City, Make $35k A Year, & Spent $355 On Self Care This Week

8 a.m. — I try to start as many mornings as possible off with some kind of physical activity. I live near two great running spots and since it's free, that’s usually my go-to. I ran the Brooklyn half-marathon in April, so my training was a little more regulated, but these days I allow myself to wake up and decide what my body needs for that day. Oftentimes it’s somewhere between one to two miles with a little longer distance on weekends. Starting my workday off with a run sets me up for success, especially since it mimics a commute I used to do when I wasn't working from home. Today is a holiday, so it’s nice to get outside and do an easy run without time constraints.