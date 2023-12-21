Your 2024 New Year’s Eve Horoscope Is Here

Three, two, one… Happy New Year! This is the ultimate horoscope to ensure 2024 gets off to a great start.
The moon enters the earth sign Virgo on December 31 and remains there until January 2. This means that the energy from New Year’s Eve will be buzzing until then. The sweet aspect between the sun in Capricorn, moon in Virgo, and Jupiter and Uranus (still retrograde) in Taurus brings a lovely energy that encourages us to be present and live in the moment.
The moon will also create a fraught connection with Mercury retrograde, Venus and Mars in Sagittarius, as well as Saturn and Neptune who are in Pisces. This intense mutable energy could lead to arguments, so it will probably be best to let the things people say slide — they don’t necessarily mean it.
Plan and leave room for errors and delays as Mercury turns direct in the evening of New Year’s Day (10:07 p.m. ET, to be exact). The good news is that exuberant planet Jupiter ends its backspin on December 30, adding an indulgent vibe to the festivities.
Wishing you all a Happy New Year!
Aries
Indulge in some pampering on December 31 to ring in the new year on a relaxing note. Book a spa day with your squad, significant other, or family members to melt away the stresses of 2023. You’ll be more present on New Year’s Eve and intentional with your hopes for 2024 on New Year’s Day. Also, the massage, facial, and mud bath are great ways to cleanse your aura and energy to ensure that you have a chill evening full of pleasure and fun — even if you opt to have a low-key night at home with your crew.
Taurus
Luck is on your side this New Year’s Eve. The auspicious planet Jupiter, which is aligned with your Sun sign, turns direct on December 30, allowing you to reach for the stars. You’ll be the life of the party: Everyone will hang on to every word you speak and you’ll bring good energy to the festivities. You could even meet someone special. Be sure not to overindulge in the spirits because Jupiter can push people to excess, and the Virgo moon will make you feel the repercussions of your actions on New Year’s Day.
Gemini
You might interact with a few old ghosts and perhaps an ex on New Year’s Eve. Unfortunately, Mercury retrograde and the Grand Cross forming on your sun will make you want to run away and hide. Don’t let Mercury retrograde put a damper on your plans. Ignite your confidence. Be polite to these former flames by saying hi, then walking on without looking back. You shouldn’t dim your light. Be mature and pleasant when you encounter your old love and ensure that the drama doesn’t escalate. Now, you can leave the past behind in 2024.
Cancer
You can blame Mercury retrograde for making you late to the New Year’s Eve festivities you’re attending and for causing a tear in your stockings just as you enter the party (or another frustrating situation). Laugh it off! Sure, many things aren’t going your way, but at the end of the day and year, you’re surrounded by the people you love most, which is all that matters. Word of advice: Don’t post any NYE videos until Mercury turns direct on January 1 to avoid embarrassment and regret.
Leo
Romance is on the agenda this New Year’s Eve, meaning you should ask out your crush for an exciting night of karaoke or plan a romantic evening with your significant other. Since you’re working with a budget, skip the costly vintage bubbles and substitute them with a less expensive beverage. Don’t be afraid to split the tab down the middle if necessary. You can peacock when crooning your heart out. You take the lead and let your date sing backup. They’ll let you have your moment in the limelight all night long.
Virgo
With the moon aligning with your sun sign on New Year’s Eve, it’s the perfect inspiration and motivation for you to start fresh in 2024. It is your time to shine and step out of your comfort zone. Now’s not the time to be humble, modest, or shy. Get out of your element. Wear a shade of lipstick that allows you to be the center of attention and an outfit that turns heads everywhere you go. Elevate your look on New Year’s Day (after Mercury retrograde ends at 10:07 p.m. ET) by switching your hair color or changing your hairstyle.
Libra
The Virgo moon urges you to attend an intimate get-together instead of a vast gathering. A dinner party with your nearest and dearest friends will be the best choice, allowing you to connect with them on a deep interpersonal level. Being a social butterfly, it’ll be friendly and comforting to spend one-on-one time with your crew. You’ll be able to share your dreams and visions for 2024. Plus, you’ll be in bed at a reasonable hour, allowing you to get a jump-start on the new year with gusto and grace.
Scorpio
If you are looking for a last-minute date, hit up your Tinder crush to make plans for New Year’s Eve. Although it'll be an impromptu meet up, there’s potential for a full-on relationship. Be open to the unexpected on New Year’s — you might start off in Philadelphia and end up in New York City. Let the evening take you where it wants to. The time for adventure is now. The possibilities are endless and the rewards for the risks you’re taking will be high (as long as they’re within reason), leading to an exhilarating partnership.
Sagittarius
Mercury retrograde has you spinning in circles. It will be the main culprit in making you late for the soiree you're attending. The reason? You tried on several fits before finding the right one. Your friends will get it — but you’ll constantly critique your hair or outfit choice. No one is judging your look except for you. Relish the positive vibes and soak them in. You’re surrounded by people who totally and completely adore you. They want you to be comfortable and feel good about yourself, as you should — because you are fire tonight.
Capricorn
Hopefully, you’ll have a chill New Year’s Eve. With the Virgo moon highlighting the sector of your chart that rules travel, you'll hopefully celebrate the New Year in a far-away land, drinking champagne cocktails on the beach or on the slopes. Even if you’re staying close to home, you might want to disconnect from the outside world and curl up by the fireplace alongside your brood, S.O., or best friend. This is your time to relax and decompress from work, so spend it wisely, and don’t let anyone’s drama or professional stresses get in the way of enjoying the quiet vibe.
Aquarius
Make sure that your friends are in a group chat with a concise itinerary and directions because they might be confused by the New Year’s Eve plans and show up late or at a different venue to the one you agreed upon or they might even flake at the last minute (thank you, Mercury retrograde!). To ensure everyone shows up, you might consider getting a Lyft that picks everyone up along the way. Then, no one will have an excuse for why they aren’t at the event. The squad that rides safely parties well together.
Pisces
Your New Year’s Eve kiss could be worth building a dream on, so keep your romantic aspirations close to your heart when the ball drops at midnight. Your desires will likely come true in the following weeks, so you should know what you want from your relationship when setting your 2024 intentions. With some luck from the cosmos, you will be locking lips through January 2. Do not worry: Your passionate nature grows throughout the week, and your significant other/crush’s feelings overflow with love. Welcome to a year of romance. Your cup will be overflowing with passion and desire.