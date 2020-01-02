New Year, Who Dis? Your 2020 Glow-Up Guide

Tonya Rapley of My Fab Finance really wants to help you live your best life. “I’m passionate as hell about what I do at My Fab Finance,” she says on her website. And not only was she named the “New Face of Wealth Building” by Black Enterprise magazine, but she was also named a modern History Maker by TV One. Her mission was born out of a need to get her own finances together (and she did). So if you’re looking for someone to help you fix your financial life, Tonya is your girl.