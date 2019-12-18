This Device Was Created In A Robotics Lab — & Promises Blended Orgasms

In the past 50 years, technology went from being a new frontier, equal parts exciting and mysterious, to a totally normal facet of our everyday lives; now, we use it to help us with some of the simplest tasks, like waking up in the morning, talking to friends and family, heating our homes, and even ordering lunch. And though modernization is unavoidable, we’re still missing significant research when it comes to what technology can do for our general health and wellness. Enter Lora DiCarlo: the women-led company empowering its customers to achieve optimal health and wellness through greater sexual awareness and pleasure.
Advertisement
In prioritizing wellness tech for women, Lora DiCarlo is helping create a world that uses innovative technology to improve and strengthen relationships through greater sexual pleasure, with products created from a female perspective designed for the unique needs of women and queer people. Osé, the award-winning first release in Lora DiCarlo’s lineup, is a 250-part product developed in partnership with Oregon State University's Robotics & Engineering Lab. With a flexible body and custom controls, Osé empowers people to find pleasure and wellness by simultaneously stimulating the G-spot and the clitoris to create a blended orgasm — because a healthy sex life is one of the most natural and fulfilling ways to strengthen relationships and improve overall wellbeing. Kick off 2020 with a step in the direction of better sex by ordering your own Osé here.
Advertisement