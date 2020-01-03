Bye Bye, Holiday Cash: Sephora Just Dropped A Ton Of New Products

Between family gatherings, work or school obligations, seeing friends, and 997 other things you accomplished in December, you did a lot to round out 2019. The moral of the story? January calls for self-care.
It's the perfect time to treat yourself — especially if you have a little holiday cash to spend — and Sephora is ready to help. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast, or simply just looking to revamp your product stash in 2020, Sephora has an impressive lineup of new launches to pick from. From microneedling patches to hair accessories inspired by your favorite Netflix movie, there's something for everyone. Check them out ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
