These 8 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In October

Nobody Wants This is back for Season 2, and the trailer is filled with little surprises — including a cameo from Adam Brody's wife, Leighton Meester! Nobody Wants This Season 2 picks up where we left off, and follows agnostic Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Rabbi Noah's (Adam Brody) love story as they move from the honeymoon period to the messy, mundane parts of life. There will be plenty of bumps in the road for these two, but as always, we're rooting for them.