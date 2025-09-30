These 8 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In October
As we get further through the year, there's nothing I want to do more than slump on the couch and reach for the remote. It's been a busy few months, and I need a breather before the holiday season ramps up. While some epic movies are hitting the screen in October, such as Jordan Peele's Him, Luca Guadagnino's After The Hunt and The Smashing Machine, a huge slate of content is coming directly to your living room.
From Liam Hemsworth's debut in The Witcher Season 4 to highly anticipated documentaries, comedies and dramas, we're spoilt for choice this month. To take a look at all the best titles coming to Netflix this October, read on.
Love Is Blind Season 9
Love Is Blind is back for Season 9, and it looks like there will be declarations of love, tears and tough conversations. If you haven't seen the show before, each contestant enters a pod where they make connections before deciding who they want to pursue a relationship with... without ever seeing what they look like. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show has produced nine successful couples over its run.
When: October 1
Watch if you like: Love Island, Temptation Island
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Monster: The Ed Gein Story is part of Ryan Murphy's biographical crime drama anthology series, following The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The third instalment chronicles convicted serial killer Ed Gein (Charlie Hunnam) in the 1950s, and appears to delve into how his life influenced pop culture and horror films in Hollywood. The show also stars Addison Rae, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander and Joey Pollari.
When: October 3
Watch if you like: The Staircase, Mindhunter
Steve
Cillian Murphy stars in this drama as the head teacher of a reform school for troubled students. Set in England in the '90s, it's an exploration of mental health, violence and systemic failures. Steve is based on the novel Shy by Max Porter, published in 2023.
When: October 3
Watch if you like: The Fabelmans, An Honest Life
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham has joined forces with the Emmy award-winning team behind BECKHAM to document her life as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week. The three-part docuseries will follow Beckham's life from her time as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls, her relationship with David Beckham, and lift the lid on her work in the fashion industry. Victoria Beckham includes interviews with Tom Ford, Anna Wintour, Roland Mouret, Eva Longaria and David Beckham.
When: October 9
Watch if you like: Pamela: A Love Story, BECKHAM
The Woman In Cabin 10
The Woman in Cabin 10 is based on Ruth Ware's novel of the same name, and it's a chilling psychological thriller that will have you hooked from beginning to end. Keira Knightley stars as a travel journalist on a luxury cruise who believes she witnesses somebody being thrown overboard... but everybody on the cruise is accounted for. It raises questions about women not being believed, and culminates in a gripping conclusion.
When: October 9
Watch if you like: The Woman In The Window, The Girl on the Train
Nobody Wants This Season 2
Nobody Wants This is back for Season 2, and the trailer is filled with little surprises — including a cameo from Adam Brody's wife, Leighton Meester! Nobody Wants This Season 2 picks up where we left off, and follows agnostic Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Rabbi Noah's (Adam Brody) love story as they move from the honeymoon period to the messy, mundane parts of life. There will be plenty of bumps in the road for these two, but as always, we're rooting for them.
When: October 23
Watch if you like: Starstruck, Fleabag
A House Of Dynamite
Academy Award-winning Kathryn Bigelow has continued her streak of high-stakes drama films, with A House Of Dynamite following the success of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. Her new political thriller depicts a group of US government officials springing into action after a single missile is launched at the US. The cast is filled with big names, including Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba, Tracy Letts, Greta Lee, Anthony Ramos and more.
When: October 24
Watch if you like: The Diplomat, The Unforgivable
The Witcher Season 4
Liam Hemsworth is stepping into Henry Cavill's shoes as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4. The penultimate season will follow Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan), after they find themselves separated by the ongoing war and multiple enemies. Will they make their way back to each other? According to the official synopsis, there will be "unexpected allies" along the way, which might help the trio reunite for good.
When: October 30
Watch if you like: Vikings, Merlin
